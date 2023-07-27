Kylie Jenner Regrets Having Plastic Surgery at 19

There’s been continuous discourse surrounding Kylie Jenner’s plastic surgery over the years. And while she’s remained relatively hush hush about her procedures (and has flat-out denied having work done in the past), the 25-year-old finally cleared things up during a newly aired episode of The Kardashians. And her explanation is not what you’d expect.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” Jenner said. “Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

After welcoming Stormi in 2018 and her son Aire in 2022, the star expressed that she would be “heartbroken” if her daughter wanted to have work done as a teenager. “She’s the most beautiful thing ever,” Jenner explained. “I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

@Kyliejenner

On last week’s episode of The Kardashians, though, Jenner seemed to sing a different tune concerning her plastic surgery ventures. Jenner was discussing the subject of beauty standards with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and reiterated that the only work she’s had done is filler. Which is technically true as Jenner was specifically referencing her face and not the rest of her body. But really, it’s all semantics.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false,” she said. “I’ve only gotten fillers. I don’t want that to be part of my story.”

Jenner has previously maintained that she never had a boob job or major reconstructive surgery in the past. She’s often chalked her enlarged features up to natural fluctuations and the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Bra.

However, it seems like motherhood has made Jenner appreciate her features and natural beauty more than ever. “[Motherhood has] made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me,” she explained to Hommegirls. “I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more.”