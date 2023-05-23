A certain subset of people will tell you that any Kylie Minogue single is a certified bop. And they’re usually right. Even if sustained success in America has eluded her, the Australian pop princess has an unparalleled pedigree when it comes to churning out ear worms. So hearing, “Wow, this Kylie Minogue song is catchy” might not register as anything out of the ordinary. Yet, at 54 years old, Minogue might have released the catchiest song of both her entire career and the year so far. “Padam Padam,” the lead single off her upcoming sixteenth studio album Tension, is almost menacing in the way it manages to burrow into your brain. “I’ll be in your head all weekend,” Minogue coos in the song’s first verse, and she means it. By the third listen, that song has already moved in, claimed a drawer in your dresser, and left an extra toothbrush in your medicine cabinet.

“Padam Padam” has stayed in the top 5 of iTunes’s global charts since its release, and it’s gearing up to be her highest chart debut in the United Kingdom in nearly a decade. The video, which features Minogue in custom bright red Mugler, is cruising towards two million views within five days of release.

As if sensing the song’s potential, Minogue is actively promoting in America, the land where her last visit to the top 40 occurred two decades ago. Mashed up with her similarly viral seminal hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” she performed the track this weekend on the season finale of American Idol.

Yet, perhaps the best evidence of the song’s virality is on Twitter, where the timeline has been saturated over the past few days in near-nonsensical memes hitting home the fact that once you get the phrase “padam, padam” in your head, there’s no way to get it out. Here, the best memes and reactions to Minogue’s latest song.