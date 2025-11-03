The Stars Dazzled in Demna’s Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2025

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosted its 14th annual Art+Film Gala—a star-studded event that’s become a cornerstone of the cultural calendar. Co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow and presented in partnership with Gucci, the 2025 gala honored filmmaker Ryan Coogler and visual artist Mary Corse for their respective contributions to cinema and contemporary art.

As always, the red carpet was set against the backdrop of Chris Burden’s iconic Urban Light installatio where Elle Fanning, Kaia Gerber and her mother Cindy Crawford, Tessa Thompson, Demi Moore, and Salma Hayek all arrived in an array of dazzling Gucci looks. Demna, the house’s newly appointed artistic director, was also in attendance, putting his stamp on the event for the first time.

The evening concluded with a rousing performance by Doja Cat, capping off a festive night where stars of the worlds of art, film, and fashion converged. There to capture candid moments exclusively for W, was photographer Myles Hendrik. Scroll through for a look inside.

Doja Cat

Gus Wenner and Elle Fanning

Tallulah Willis and Demi Moore

Iris Law, Troye Sivan, Paloma Elsesser, Tyriq Withers, Alex Consani, Nadia Lee Cohen

Samara Weaving, Vittoria Ceretti, Laura Harrier

Kaia Gerber, Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Cindy Crawford

Charlie Hunnam

Lee Jin-wook, Lee Byung-hun and Park Chan-wook

Devon Lee Carlson, Alex Consani, Iris Law, Kaia Gerber, Paloma Elsesser