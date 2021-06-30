Lady Gaga, sitting in a private jet on her way to New York City, paused to take several snapshots of herself in her new favorite color: pink, complete with a stuffed animal to match. While we’ve been seeing plenty of Lady Gaga as of late, it’s largely all been on the set of the House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated film co-starring Adam Driver. That makes any glimpse of her personal style that more refreshing. You always have to wonder which trends the singer has her eyes on next.

While Gaga has lately stuck to pink accessories like evening gloves and platform boots, this time, she fully embraced the color, apart from a white bandeau. Both printed with butterfly-shaped bunches of strawberries, the print of her matching open button-down and bucket hat called to mind last year’s ultra-popular Lirika Matoshi dress. “Why are these hats such a thing?,” she wrote in the caption with an eyes emoji.

When it came to beauty, her approach can be summed up as “the more the better,” with extra doses of shimmery lip gloss and black eyeliner (from her makeup line Haus Labs, naturally). The same approach goes for her jewelry: gold oversized hoops and a long necklace not by Gucci, by Valentino.

Upon touching down, Gaga then stepped out in a ruched, polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich. (The long-sleeved, knee-length design was a bold choice amid the city’s heatwave.) Rounding out the ensemble were heels and a petite Fendi bag, both in white, and a black pair of cat-eye sunglasses. One could describe the color palette as Pepto Bismol pink—or that of a Chromatica oreo.