It's every dog parent's worst nightmare: Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen by the assailant, reported TMZ. Gaga, who is currently in Italy for a movie production, is offering up to a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her pets; leads can be sent to kojiandgustav@gmail.com with no questions asked.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the shooting and kidnapping occurred in the West Hollywood neighborhood. The victim has been identified as Gaga's longtime dog walker. He was shot in the chest four times. TMZ indicated that he is expected to make a full recovery; a source told Page Six that he is "thankfully recovering well."

Gaga's third dog, Miss Asia, ran off in the commotion, but was later found by her bodyguard and is safe.

The LAPD released the following details about the two suspects. They were driving a white Nissan Altima and open-fired from the car. As he, they grabbed the dogs and returned to the car before driving off the scene. Suspect 1 is described as "Male, black hat, black hooded sweatshirt" and suspect 2 is described as "Gender unknown, all black clothing." The suspect or suspects may have used a semi-automatic handgun.

"He would die a take a bullet for those dogs," a friend of the victim told Fox 11 Los Angeles. "He loves those dogs unconditionally. He’s always with them 24/7."

The police source indicated to TMZ that French Bulldogs are in high demand on the black market, so the motive may have been to kidnap them for resale. The suspects may not have known that the dogs belonged to Gaga. The case is now being investigated by the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division.

W Magazine has reached out to Lady Gaga's representation for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.