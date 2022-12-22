Lana Del Rey Really Wants Her Ex to Know About Her Album

While most people just post to their Close Friends Stories to target one person they used to kiss, Lana Del Rey is famous and she has the resources to do more than that. Her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has some pretty targeted advertising, mainly for one man. Del Rey shared on her private Instagram account @honeymoon that she has only put up a single billboard about her upcoming release.

It’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where her ex-boyfriend the cop lives. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Del Rey broke up in 2020, due to their schedules being too busy. After all, Del Rey is an international pop star and Larkin is retired. How could these crazy kids make that work?

In her post on Insta, she wrote, “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” adding a skull emoji for extra emphasis. She added in a comment, “It’s. Personal.”

Obviously! In the photos she shared, she seems to actually be in Larkin’s hometown, which is the kind of behavior we need to see from more pop star celebrities. This is the drama people want from their icons.

At the time of their break up, Larkin told the New York Times that he and Del Rey were “just friends.”

“We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now,” said the now 49-year-old Live PD star.

Of their early relationship, he said they “just kind of hit it off from day one.”

“When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses,” he said. “We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends.”

Boo, boring. More buying massive billboards and driving away like a thief in the night.