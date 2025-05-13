Laufey Talks Her “Jazz-Age Shanghai” Look for the 2025 Gold House Gala

In just four years, the annual Gold House Gala—which honors the cultural contributions of its A100 list, comprised of the most influential Asian American and Pacific Islander luminaries across entertainment, media, sports, and business—has quickly become a notable platform for emerging talent. At this year’s event, hosted by the Gold House nonprofit at the Music Center in Los Angeles on May 10, the star-studded lineup of honorees included seasoned veterans like Ang Lee, Prabal Gurung, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jon M. Chu, alongside a newer generation of stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Charli xcx, Bowen Yang, Blackpink’s Lisa and Rosé, and Grammy-winning singer Laufey.

“It’s so special to gather with industry-breaking AAPI people,” Laufey told W the day after the event, at which she was both honored with the Billboard Gold Music honor and performed an acoustic set of her haunting new single, “Silver Lining.” Still on a high from winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at last year’s Grammys for 2023’s Bewitched, Laufey felt “supported and celebrated in such a unique way” as she was honored by Gold House and her peers.

The 26-year-old Icelandic-Chinese artist grew up between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., but currently resides in Los Angeles. To prepare for the big night, she spent some time listening to music in her garden before stepping into a shimmering metallic gown by Chinese-born, London-based designer Huishan Zhang. Laufey says the designer choice “only felt fitting, as my own creativity can be rooted back to my Chinese-European background.” She polished off the romantic look, which was “inspired by jazz-age Shanghai,” with soft glam, smoky eyes, and white pearls dotting her gently swept-back hair.

At the event itself, Laufey got to finally meet Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, who recently won the 2025 World Figure Skating Championship. “She skated to my song, ‘Promise,’” Laufey says. “Seeing her interpret my music and lyrics through movement was one of the highlights of my year.” As for receiving her own award at the gala? “The best saying to describe the feeling is ‘To be loved is to be seen,’” Laufey says. “I feel so seen and loved by my community.”

Below, follow along with Laufey’s night at the Gold House Gala (including a special appearance by none other than Pikachu):

Carly Sharp “Getting ready with my favorite team—Nina Park, Jenny Cho, and Yoko Sakakura. Having an all-Asian glam team meant a lot to me, especially while preparing for an event centered around uplifting AAPI.”

Carly Sharp “The pearls in my hair played perfectly with the metallic dress.”

Carly Sharp “My dress was a beautiful piece, and I felt like I was wearing jewelry! The designer, Huishan Zhang, is a master.”

Carly Sharp Another angle of Laufey’s look.

Carly Sharp “I performed one of my new songs, ‘Silver Lining.’ The outfit and song were a match made in heaven!”

Carly Sharp “I never thought I’d get to take a picture with Pikachu in a ball gown, so Pikachu coming out was a sweet surprise!”

Carly Sharp Laufey describes receiving the Billboard Gold Music award as “such a privilege and an honor.”