Laura Dern Brought Her Daughter as Her Date to the Academy Gala

On Saturday night, actress Laura Dern attended the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles with her daughter Jaya Harper by her side. Dern serves on the museum’s board, and was apparently tasked with standing at the event’s check-in table to greet all of the biggest celebs as they arrived for the night. The Oscar winner was dressed to make an impression, wearing a dazzling red sequined dress with crimson silk panels throughout the skirt.

The long-sleeved gown with a v-neckline ended at about mid calf, revealing tall gold heels.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Harper wore a strapless gown with a royal blue satin bodice that connected to a black velvet skirt. She paired the look with pointed black shoes underneath, and both mother and daughter left their blonde hair down and wore minimal accessories.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Harper often accompanies her mother to events, and apparently has aspirations to be yet another generation of Dern’s family to perform on the silver screen. In an interview on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March of this year, Dern says she wants her 17-year-old to finish getting an education, because she saw firsthand “the consequences of not being in school.”

Though she is touched that Harper wants to follow in her footsteps.

“There is something very moving about it,” said Dern. “Jaya's 17 and I started very young at 11 but I'm so happy that she's waiting and wants to go to school but really knows in her heart she wants to act.”

She added, “And maybe if she does, we'll end up having the privilege of working together.”