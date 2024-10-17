Stars Pay Tribute to Liam Payne, One Direction Star, Dead at 31

The music world is reeling over the sudden passing of Liam Payne, who died on Wednesday at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Payne was a member of One Direction, the British reality TV creation that became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. After the group, which also included Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, disbanded in 2016, Payne forged a successful solo career.

After the news of Payne’s death was announced, fans congregated outside his Buenos Aires hotel to mourn the singer. They also gathered online, sharing their grief, shock, and memories of being part of the notably active fandom for 1D, as the band was affectionately called.

Famous friends of the singer also shared their condolences and tributes online.

“Words cannot express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now. And it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat,” the Backstreet Boys wrote on X, adding, “our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends and Directioners around the world.”

Charlie Puth, who worked on Payne’s 2017 song “Bedroom Floor,” posted videos of the two on Instagram, writing, “Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone.”

German DJ Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on 2017’s “Get Love,” wrote on X, “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking,” adding, “Life is short and fragile.” Oasis’s Liam Gallagher echoed the sentiment, writing, “Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy.”

In an Instagram story, singer Ty Dolla $ign wrote, “Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr sucio.” On X, Paris Hilton sent her condolences to Payne’s family and loved ones, adding, “RIP my friend.”

The official account of X Factor, the competition show that launched the band’s career, wrote, “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.”

One Direction in 2012 (L-R: Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne) Franziska Krug/German Select/Getty Images

One Direction was an instant sensation, with their debut single “What Makes You Beautiful” hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and their ensuing five albums amassing an extremely dedicated fan base. At the time of writing, none of the other One Direction members had publicly commented on Payne’s death. Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, posted a picture on Instagram with a broken heart emoji, writing, “Just a boy...”

Through a spokesperson, Payne’s family issued a statement to the BBC, writing, "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

In addition to his parents and two older sisters, Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shared with ex Cheryl Cole.