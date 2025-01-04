Good One Star Lily Collias Is Standing on the Precipice

In Good One, Lily Collias stars as Sam, a teenage girl who embarks on a pivotal camping trip with her father and his friend in upstate New York. The coming-of-age drama, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was an official selection at the Cannes Film Festival, marks the feature debut of writer-director India Donaldson. Collias grew up in Santa Monica but didn’t pursue acting until she moved to New York City. There, she briefly studied drama at the New School before landing her breakout role in Good One. “College was never the plan for me,” she says. “I just knew I needed something to convince my dad to let me go to New York.” Since the film’s release, her life has been upended, with offers rolling in and a promising future ahead—proving that, sometimes, taking risks truly pays off.

In Good One, you play a knowing and empathetic daughter who joins her father and his friend on a hiking trip. Your performance received “a star is born” reviews.

After Good One came out, my life pretty much flipped. It was incredible. I grew up in Los Angeles, but I didn’t really click with the people in the theater department in high school. The reason I moved to New York after graduation was to try acting. A friend from school asked me to audition for Good One. They had been trying to fill the role of Sam for two months, but they liked my tape.

How did you prepare for the role?

I didn’t know what to expect, so I read the script over and over and had the whole thing memorized by the time I got to set.

When you were growing up, did you watch a lot of films?

My mom’s from France, and she has cool French taste. I lived right near the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, so I got pretty lucky. I got to see films in 35mm and 70mm for the first time.

What film makes you cry?

The Tree of Life, by Terrence Malick. I saw it at the Aero. At the time, I was with someone that I was very much in love with. I remember walking out of the theater, and it had just rained. You could smell the pavement. We got Thai food, and I felt so fulfilled.

Where was your first kiss?

It was at a movie—something really loud. Maybe a Jurassic Park film. I think we had smoked a really weird joint before, and I was kind of like, I don’t know where I am. It was sloppy. Weird. And I was like, Ooh, okay, I guess this is how it goes.

Do you have any secret skills?

I can ride a motorcycle. My dad used to bike and he would also race cars, so I grew up around that kind of energy. I’m also a good driver. My brother had this GTI that I would sneakily take out and go with friends on Mulholland or up Topanga. I'm very lucky that my driving skills got me through that.

