When news broke last month that Lily-Rose Depp would be starring in Playmates, a coming-of-age film set at the Playboy Mansion, it piqued a particular kind of internet interest. While much has been fictionalized about the heyday of Hugh Hefner’s sprawling estate, the upcoming project draws from lived experiences and involves two very high-profile celebrity children.

Written and directed by Lorraine Nicholson, Playmates is inspired by her unusual upbringing, regularly visiting the Playboy Mansion with her parents Rebecca Broussard and Jack Nicholson. Earlier this year, she reflected on this time in her childhood, telling W the mansion “was such a place of innocence, paradoxically. I was regularly swimming in the grotto. I didn’t know that the place had this other side by night.”

Her feature directorial debut may explore that other side. Below is everything we know so far about Playmates.

What is Playmates about?

Per Deadline, the story follows Elle (played by Indiana Elle), a 13-year-old “know-it-all” who “considers the Playboy Mansion her second home.” She meets Anna (Depp), one of seven models hoping to be named Playmate of the Month, the highly coveted title that came with a feature in the magazine’s centerfold. With Elle wanting to get a boy and Anna vying to land a cover, the pair become friends and agree to help each other out on their respective missions.

Has Playmates started filming?

After being acquired by Searchlight Pictures last month, filming kicked off in Los Angeles on October 13 and will continue throughout the city until November 18. On October 20, we received our first glimpse of Depp on set. Wearing a sheer slip with black underwear and a satin robe, Depp’s costume certainly harkened back to the lingerie-clad Playboy models of yore.

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Who else will be in Playmates?

Alongside Elle and Depp, a 72-year-old Bill Pullman will star as Hugh Hefner. In early October, it was also announced that Jessica Biel (44) will play his wife and a former playmate. While Hefner was married three times, Biel’s character is reportedly not based on any one of his spouses in particular.

When is Playmates coming out?

Though production is officially underway, there is no set release date for Playmates.