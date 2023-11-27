Linda Evangelista is literally protecting her peace. And we can’t blame her. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the legendary supermodel indicated that she’s not dipping her toes back into the dating pool anytime soon.

“I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” Evangelista explained to the outlet. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.” She later added that she is simply “not interested” in a partnership with a significant other. Evangelista’s statements conjured up a swell of support from similarly minded, anti-breathing people across the Internet (and if you’ve ever been locked with a heavy-breather for a night, you’d most likely be in the same camp). One said Evangelista “Is so real for this,” while another profile co-signed the statement with a simple “Couldn’t have said it better.”

Another user pointed out Evangelista’s reasoning had a similar feeling to Whoopi Goldberg’s “I don’t want somebody in my house” stance towards marriage as well as Kim Cattrall’s general sentiment of “I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself.” Diane Keaton also famously has not been on a date in over three decades, so Evangelista is in quite good company. Evangelista later when on to explain that she has not dabbled in love “definitely before the Cool-Sculpting,” accident in 2016 that left the model “permanently deformed.”

When she was willing to put up with someone breathing next to her, Evangelista was previously married to Gérald Marie, the former head of Elite Model Management Paris, from 1987 to 1993. The model also shares a 17-year-old son, Augustin, with Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Evangelista detailed that her dating life isn’t the only area where she’s making a change. She noted that, after her battle with breast cancer, she’s valuing her friendships even more, “When I see someone and say, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen you in so long, let’s have dinner together,’ now I really mean it.”

Adding, “I don’t want to stay in New York. I want to hike and be healthy, and work. I want to be a nanny to my grandchildren. And I want to move to the desert where my lungs won’t hurt.” Let’s hope she won’t have to put up with anyone breathing.