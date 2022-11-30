As Cady and Karen in Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried played teenagers navigating the cutthroat social hierarchy of American high school. In real life, the actresses are old friends. And in a recent interview, the two caught up with one another, chatting about their time on set of the seminal aughts film, the pitfalls of Hollywood, and whether they’d like to do a Mean Girls sequel (they would).

Speaking with Seyfried for Interview, Lohan agreed that playing their roles for a week in the Mean Girls Broadway show (which closed following COVID) would be “really fun.” But perhaps more realistically, the pair daydreamed about a Mean Girls sequel film.

“[A] Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?” Seyfried asked Lohan, who replied, “I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no. We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.’”

Seyfried agreed, adding, “Tina [Fey] is busy. She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults.”

Though fans may have to keep waiting for a sequel, they can catch Lohan in her newest film, Falling for Christmas, the first of a trio of movies she’s making for Netflix. The sweet rom-com stars Lohan as a hotel heiress who, after getting amnesia from a fall on the ski slopes, is nursed back to health by the owner of a nearby humble ski lodge (Chord Overstreet) and learns the true meaning of family and love. The film and related press tour have launched something of a career comeback for Lohan, who reflected with Seyfried on the ups-and-downs of childhood stardom.

“Ten years ago I used to be like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I was Karen in Mean Girls, for fuck’s sake.’ Now I’m like, ‘I was Karen in Mean Girls!’ I’m very proud of it,” Seyfried told Lohan. “You had a lot to do with where it went and what it was. I don’t know if you know that. I’m sure you felt the pressure but it didn’t seem like you did. You were working really young, and you were really good, but you were still a kid. If you had kids and they were in your position, what would you do differently?”

Lohan replied with an “oof,” before saying she if she could go back and do things differently, she wouldn’t have moved to Los Angeles at such a young age, a scene for which she was unprepared.

Falling For Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.