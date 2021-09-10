Lalisa Manobal, better known as the Blackpink member Lisa, has become the latest member of the K-pop powerhouse to go solo. On Friday, the rapper released her debut album, Lalisa, coupled with a music video for the title track. The song and music video work together as a reintroduction to this new era for Lisa, and she did not waste the opportunity to show her range. The three-and-a-half-minute video is packed with looks. Blink and you’ll miss one (or three).

The video begins with Lisa walking down a hallway in a dress from the Giambattista Valli Spring 2019 Couture Collection. Before you know it, though, she is suddenly stomping in some Marc Jacobs platform boots and a heavy metal band-covered suit from Mexican brand No Name. Lisa then takes a dance break in what can only be described as a Skims-inspired monochrome sweatshirt and shorts, complete with a beanie bearing her name.

Throughout the video, Lisa drives a motorcycle, an ATV, and seems to conduct an investigation as a member of some federal bureau. Towards the end of the showcase, she pays homage to her Thai heritage with some stunning outfits and some traditional Thai dance moves. If you truly want to take in all the dance moves, wigs, and quick changes, one viewing just won’t suffice.