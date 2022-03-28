Liza Minnelli and Lady Gaga Were the 2022 Oscars’ Ultimate Power Couple

The 2022 Oscars waited until the very last minute to deliver the most iconic presenters. Sunday night’s final award for Best Picture was presented by Lady Gaga, whose appearance was always going to make for a moment given her snub for Best Actress. But the House of Gucci didn’t come alone. Instead she brought bonafide Hollywood royalty on stage with her in the form of Liza Minnelli to announce the evening’s biggest winner, CODA. (“I got you,” Gaga whispered just beforehand. “I know,” Minnelli responded.) Though perhaps not planned, the pair did coordinate in sequined black outfits.

As far as the public knows, despite both being the definition of icons (not to mention, specifically, gay icons) Gaga and Minnelli didn’t have a relationship prior to Sunday evening’s ceremony. Though, in 2019 Minnelli acknowledged Gaga’s reprisal of her mother Judy Garland’s role in the original 1954 A Star Is Born with apparent amusement. “[Garland] would have laughed, and then she would have gotten into it,” Minnelli told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “I can hear her saying, ‘Okay, let’s go!’ Great to the end!”

Photo by Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Could anything be more heartwarming than that “I got you” moment? Yes, it could. Below, the very fortunately documented moment the pair first met.