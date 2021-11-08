Lizzo Tears Up Honoring Missy Elliott on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lizzo attended a ceremony on Monday morning to honor Missy Elliott with a long overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer, who collaborated with Missy on the 2019 song, “Tempo,” seemed extremely moved to be part of the ceremony celebrating the iconoclastic Elliott and her work and at one point, Lizzo even started to cry while speaking about Missy during the event.

“You are the brightest star in the universe, Missy,” Lizzo said, standing at the podium with the four-time Grammy-winning artist by her side. “I watched you my entire life and I saw a superstar in you, but I also saw myself and I’d never seen myself before and you live so boldly and so beautifully and so unapologetically and so out loud. You have no idea what you have done for so many Black girls.”

Lizzo continued as she held back her tears. “We don’t deserve you. We don’t deserve Missy Elliott and still you continue to give to us. You’ve given and given and given with your heart your genius...I want to thank you so much for helping me and my career...Thank you for making my dreams come true Missy. You have no idea what you meant to all of us.” Lizzo ended her speech before giving Missy a huge hug, “This is more than deserved and let us continue to celebrate all of your accomplishments and all of your influence forever.”

Lizzo, who wore an Alexander McQueen dress from the brand’s Fall 2021 RTW collection, was joined at the event by Ciara and Missy’s manager, Mona Scott-Young. Missy, meanwhile, celebrated the occasion in head-to-toe Versace, including a black-studded suit with gold buttons and a matching hat featuring Gianni Versace’s signature. The Walk of Fame’s producer Ana Martinez, reportedly told City News Service that Missy’s star has been placed on Hollywood Boulevard, outside the new location for famous record store, Amoeba Music.

