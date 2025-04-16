2024 had Brat summer. This year, all signs are pointing to a summer of our Lorde. The New Zealand pop star is reportedly gearing up to drop her long-awaited fourth studio album sometime soon. In true Lorde fashion, details about the project are few and far between, but she’s already teasing bits and pieces of the album. Let’s dive in.

Murmurs of a follow-up to Lorde’s 2021 album Solar Power have run rampant over the past months. For starters, the artist tends to release her projects every four years: before Solar Power, she dropped Melodrama in 2017 and Pure Heroine in 2013. But Lorde has also been spotted in the studio with some pretty big names (more on that below) and waded back into the music game last summer by teaming up with Charli XCX on a cathartic remix of “Girl, so confusing.” On April 9, 2025, new Lorde music seemed imminent as the artist teased the track “What Was That” via an angsty TikTok video.

Here, everything to know about Lorde’s fourth studio album. (Since the project is currently untitled, let’s call it L4).

Who will feature on L4?

No features (if any) have been confirmed just yet, but Lorde has been in the studio with some pretty heavy hitters over the past months. In August 2024, she was seen working with Jim-E Stack, a producer who has collaborated with the likes of Gracie Abrams and Dominic Fike. She’s also been teasing a collaboration with Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. The two have been spotted in Los Angeles and New York City together over the past year.

There’s also anticipation that XCX may return the favor and appear on the album, though there’s been no official confirmation as of yet. XCX, however, is more than supportive of the album. During her Coachella set she proclaimed that while 2024 was “BRAT summer,” this year will be “Lorde summer 2025!”

Are there any singles off of L4?

“What Was That” is most likely the lead single off of L4. Lorde shared a very small snippet of the song during an April TikTok video. In the short clip, the singer is seen marching through a surprisingly empty Washington Square Park as her new song plays. “Since I was 17, I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that? / What was that?” She wore a fairly plain outfit by pop star standards: a white t-shirt, faded jeans with exposed stitching, and a silver belt laden with charms.

On April 16, Lorde announced that “What Was That” would be “out soon.” She shared the news on Instagram alongside what appears to be the song’s cover image lensed by Talia Chetrit.

When will L4 be released?

L4 is expected sometime in 2025.