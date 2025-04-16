2024 had Brat summer. This year, all signs are pointing to a summer of our Lorde. The New Zealand pop star is gearing up to drop her long-awaited fourth studio album, Virgin, in June 2025. In true Lorde fashion, details about the project are few and far between, but she’s already teased bits and pieces of the album. Let’s dive in.

Murmurs of a follow-up to Lorde’s 2021 album Solar Power have run rampant over the past months. For starters, the artist tends to release her projects every four years: before Solar Power, she dropped Melodrama in 2017 and Pure Heroine in 2013. But Lorde has also been spotted in the studio with some pretty big names (more on that below) and waded back into the music game last summer by teaming up with Charli xcx on a cathartic remix of “Girl, so confusing.” On April 23, 2025, Lorde dropped the track “What Was That,” seemingly, Virgin’s lead single. A week later, she announced the album’s title and release date via Instagram.

Here, everything to know about Lorde’s fourth studio album, Virgin.

Who will feature on Virgin?

According to Lorde’s website, the singer teamed up with some heavy hitters for her new project. The singer produced the album with Jim-E Stack and cites Fabiana Palladino, Andrew Aged, Buddy Ross, Dan Nigro, and Devonté Hynes as collaborators. She also adds that the album was “100% written in blood.”

There’s also anticipation that Charli xcx may return the favor and appear on the album, though there’s been no official confirmation as of yet. Charli, however, is more than supportive. During her Coachella set she proclaimed that while 2024 was “Brat summer,” this year will be “Lorde summer 2025!”

Are there any singles off of Virgin?

“What Was That” is the lead single off of Virgin. Lorde shared a very small snippet of the song during an April TikTok video. In the short clip, the singer is seen marching through a surprisingly empty Washington Square Park as her new song plays. “Since I was 17, I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that? / What was that?” She wore a fairly plain outfit by pop star standards: a white t-shirt, faded jeans with exposed stitching, and a silver belt laden with charms.

She later returned to the park on April 22 for an impromptu appearance that was swiftly shut down by city officials. Lorde did manage to play “What Was That” for the crowd, and released the song in full a day later with an accompanying music video that used footage from the event.

When will Virgin be released?

Virgin will be released on June 27, 2025.