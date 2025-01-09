How to Help Those Affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires

As of Thursday morning, January 9, five fires are burning through Los Angeles County, killing five confirmed citizens so far and forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate. According to the New York Times, the flames have burned more than 27,000 acres, equal to almost 20,000 football fields. And the biggest fires—the Palisades and Eaton fires—have demolished at least 2,000 structures; they are the two most destructive ever to hit Los Angeles. More than 130,000 residents remain under evacuation orders, and red flag warnings are still in place for L.A. County and much of Ventura County, the Los Angeles Times reports. More than 400,000 homes and buildings are still without power. Gas shutoffs have affected at least 15,000 in Malibu. L.A. being the hub of Hollywood and celebrity, a handful of stars’ homes have also been affected: Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Miles Teller, Eugene Levy, Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, and more lost their houses this week to the fires.

Now, corporations are jumping into action: Airbnb has partnered with 211 L.A. to offer free weeklong stays to those affected by the Pacific Palisades fires; Uber and Lyft are giving out ride deals, Verizon announced it will waive call, text, and data charges for customers in the hardest-hit areas, and the gym chain Planet Fitness is offering evacuees and first responders free access to their facilities, including showers, locker rooms, and Wi-Fi until January 15. And citizens are providing support as well, offering their homes for the evacuated, transportation, and services, like hauling for large animals.

Whether you’re directly on the ground in Los Angeles, in the surrounding areas, or watching the devastation happen from afar, there are ways to help. Keep scrolling for a list of how to donate your money, time, belongings, and/or space to those affected.

Where to Donate

The American Red Cross, which is providing health services, shelter, food, and emotional support through its Los Angeles regional division. Make a donation online, or by calling (800) 733-2767. You can also text REDCROSS at 90999. Check out the organization’s Wildfire Relief Fund for more.

Firefighters in the L.A. area are overwhelmed and understaffed. Check out supportlafd.kindful.com to donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and lend a helping hand.

A donation to the California Fire Foundation sends funds directly to the victims of the L.A. wildfires. The CFF is currently working with local fire agencies and community groups to support those who have been affected.

Two Koreatown YMCA locations—The Anderson Munger Family YMCA and the Koreatown YMCA Center for Community Well-being—are accepting donations of essential items for victims. Unopened food, clothing, blankets, emergency supplies, and dog and cat food are all being taken in at this time.

Consider donating to the Salvation Army’s emergency disaster-relief efforts in the L.A area.

The California Community Fund currently has a recovery fund dedicated to helping victims of wildfires. Click here to donate.

The World Central Kitchen teams are distributing meals and water to residents in Southern California who have been forced to evacuate. Donate here to help them serve the community.

Resources

Mutual Aid L.A. Network (MALAN) has created an ongoing Google Sheet containing information about mutual aid and other key resources. For details on where to pick up free items and food, how to find animal (and human!) shelters, distribution center locations, and more, click here.

For more, click here.

Shelters in the Los Angeles Area

Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 South Sepulveda, Los Angeles. Phone number: (310) 473-3610

Pasadena Civic Auditorium: 300 East Green Street, Pasadena. Phone number: (626) 795-9311

El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Boulevard, Woodland Hills. Phone number: (818) 595-7500

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center: 10736 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Pacoima. Phone number: (818) 834-5172

Sepulveda Recreation Center: 8825 Kester Avenue, Panorama City. Phone number: (818) 893-3700

Animal Evacuation Shelters

Los Angeles Equestrian Center (Large Animals): 480 W Riverside Dr., Burbank. Phone number: (818) 840-9063

Pierce College Equestrian Center (Large Animals): 7100 El Rancho Drive, Woodland Hills. Phone number: (818) 710-3308

Agoura Animal Care Center (Small Animals): 29525 Agoura Rd. Agoura Hills. Phone number: (818) 991-0071

Pasadena Humane Society (Small Animals): 361 S Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Phone number: (626) 792-7151