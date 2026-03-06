How Love Story Got Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Wedding Dress Exactly Right

Warning: Spoilers for Love Story episode six below.

With her 1996 minimalist wedding dress by Narciso Rodriguez, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy changed the face of bridal fashion—and culture at large—by staying true to her singular personal style.

In Ryan Murphy’s Love Story, the revolutionary slip dress also marks a monumental turning point and represents Carolyn (Sarah Pidgeon) and John (Paul David Kelly)’s determination to forge their own path outside of the American dynasty’s expectations.

“He doesn’t want a Kennedy wedding. That's what he means,” says John’s sister Caroline (Grace Gummer), taking the couple’s desire for a low-key, ultra-private ceremony as a personal affront.

For the limited series, costume designer Rudy Mance—a Murphy-verse veteran and Condé Nast alum—understood the stakes in depicting the gown.

“[I wanted to] not only to do justice for the legacy of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, but also equally pay my respects to designers Narciso Rodriguez and Gordon Henderson, who made John's suit,” says Mance, over Zoom. “I thought it was really cool that she gave her two best friends from Calvin Klein this opportunity. So I felt a responsibility—almost a protectiveness—to just do them justice, too.”

Per executive producer Murphy, the show’s depictions of Bessette-Kennedy’s celebrated ’90s wardrobe needed to be as exacting as possible. To capture the style icon faithfully, Mance meticulously hunted down pristine designer vintage matching the exact styles Bessette-Kennedy wore. He then carefully plotted those historically documented looks into a narrative marking Carolyn’s fairy-tale trajectory.

“Just talking about the whole scope of the entire show, I felt pressure,” says Mance. “But more so than that, I felt a responsibility to just do it justice.”

Carolyn’s Vintage Levi’s Uniform

Episode six picks up in the aftermath of John and Carolyn’s heated public blowup, caught by the paps and splashed across the tabloid front pages—which actually did happen.

Carolyn tentatively arrives at Ethel Kennedy’s (Jessica Harper) home in Bessette-Kennedy’s much-copied uniform that was captured by paparazzi in 1996: a black turtleneck knit, a recreation of her Prada snakeskin loafers, and Levi’s 517s—her go-to.

“We had 100 jeans to find,” says Mance, whose superhero power is “eyeballing” a pair and immediately knowing if they’d fit. “It was very important for me to use vintage denim and vintage Levi’s as much as possible.”

Carolyn politely takes off her black Miu Miu faux-fur coat to sit for a real talk with (or from) the Kennedy family matriarch. “You are noticed, and now it is entirely up to you to receive this gift—as burdensome as it may be—with grace,” a formidable Ethel tells Carolyn. “Jackie [Kennedy Onassis] certainly did.”

Earlier, for her first family dinner at the grand dame’s home, Carolyn accented her black sleeveless dress with refined pearls—partially concealed by her offending, very-’90s pashmina. Signaling Carolyn’s attempt to meet the family’s expectations, Mance referenced a rare photograph of Bessette-Kennedy—who famously wore little jewelry—with a pearl necklace.

“Carolyn was at least trying the notion of being a bit more ‘classic’ with her style,” says Mance. “Her version of preppy is like, ‘Well, let me throw on a set of pearls.”

But for this moment of obeisance, Carolyn notably dresses down in her favorite denim to assert her true self—or try, anyway.

“She was struggling with her new identity,” says Mance. “She was toying with, ‘Is this who I'm becoming?’”

Her ‘Incredible’ Coat Collection

Mance referenced one of the few existing photos of Caroline Schlossberg and Bessette-Kennedy together to end the milestone scene in which Carolyn asks her future sister-in-law to serve as matron of honor. Departing a fitting at Narciso Rodriguez’s (Tonatiuh) atelier, Carolyn pulls on a green plaid Valentino coat for the trio to be snapped by paparazzi, leading to ex-boss Calvin Klein (Alessandro Nivola) realizing that he’s not going to make her wedding dress.

“Valentino was very gracious, and they had one in their archives,” says Mance. “[Bessette-Kennedy] had a lot of great, incredible coats.”

Keep an eye out for an upcoming homage to Bessette-Kennedy's famed leopard-print coats—a motif that proved challenging to bring to the screen. Mance explains that Bessette-Kennedy owned two vintage leopard print coats: a more “contemporary” silhouette and a ’60s style bought from a flea market in Paris.

“The leopard print was so specific,” says Mance, who searched for a suitable match and experimented with custom-printing, both to no avail. Ultimately, “at the 11th hour,” he and his team found an equivalent—from the waist up, at least—at a Los Angeles costume house.

“The cinematographer was very kind and let me look through the camera lens, and I was like, ‘All right, you can only shoot it from here up,” says Mance. “It’s a very iconic quick shot.”

The Romantic Rehearsal Dinner Dress

John and Carolyn manage to elude the rabid press and gather their 40 closest friends and family on Georgia’s Cumberland Island for a wedding on their own terms. At the rehearsal dinner, Carolyn, in a gold beaded slip dress, beams through the emotional speeches and toasts. Later, she and John savor a private moment on the beach, waking to a stunning sunrise. Impulsively, she slips out of her floor-length, plunge-back gown for a morning skinny dip in the ocean—joined by John for one last intimate moment together before the ceremony.

Photos of Bessette-Kennedy in her rehearsal dinner dress—also designed by Rodriguez—are scarce, and only partial shots exist.

“I knew what it looked like from the top,” says Mance. “Then one of my assistants—I had one of the most incredible teams ever—came running into my office one day and was like, ‘Oh my God, look at this.’ In the bowels of the Internet, she found a shot of Narciso standing with a model wearing a version of the dress from the back.”

Piecing all of the partial research images together, Mance and his team then constructed the mystery fabrication with an overlay of sequins and beads, saying, “We found the closest thing.”

The Game-Changing Wedding Dress

In a landscape long dominated by embellished, voluminous confections, Bessette-Kennedy turned wedding etiquette and style on its head with her sleek, bias-cut slip dress. The show underscores the ensuing groundshift, with Carolyn dubiously assessing a photo of Caroline’s circa-1986 puff-sleeve, drop-waist Carolina Herrera ballgown, with floral appliqués covering the bodice.

To precisely recreate the groundbreaking wedding gown, Mance and his team analyzed a wealth of documentation, from published sketches by Rodriguez to clips from the 2019 TLC documentary, JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes.

“[The dress footage] was grainy and black and white. Somebody brought a camcorder, which was new at the time, to the wedding,” says Mance. “So we took a lot of stills of that and pieced it together.”

In their investigation, they also discovered that Rodriguez bought the pearl-white silk crêpe for the dress from New York City’s legendary B&J Fabrics. The owner even saved a now-discolored fabric swatch, which led Mance across the Atlantic to the actual mill. “We got the original fabric from Italy, and in the exact color,” he says.

Manolo Blahnik sent the same style of Bessette-Kennedy’s crystal pumps from their archives. Mance also tracked down the original manufacturer of her silk-tulle veil and sheer-mesh gloves, which still had the same materials available—and, even more importantly, deeply personal, heartfelt details.

“They actually still had the sketches—which I got to look at—of Carolyn Bessette's hand,” says Mance. “So everything that we could do as accurately as possible, we did.”