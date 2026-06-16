At 14, most kids are worrying about school dances and exams. Lox Pratt is preparing to play two of the most iconic villains in literary history. In the span of a year, the young British actor landed leading roles in two of 2026's biggest series: the BBC's new adaptation of William Golding's Lord of the Flies, with a screenplay by Adolescence writer Jack Thorne, and HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the latest installment of the blockbuster franchise, which debuts in December and will air a season for each of the seven books. The series are his first two on-screen credits. In Flies, he plays Jack, the story’s main symbol of savagery, and in Harry Potter he'll play Draco Malfoy, Potter's cold-blooded Slytherin foil. Pratt isn't worried about being typecast just yet, though. If anything, he's ready for more—as long as the roles are complex enough for him to sink his teeth into.

Have you always wanted to act?

I love stories, and acting is a brilliant way of immersing myself fully in them. I was in a drama group, and my mom’s friend thought that I should send in a self-tape for Lord of the Flies. I thought it was the perfect thing to properly throw myself into because I've always loved storytelling and making films with my brothers.

How did you prepare to play Jack in Lord of the Flies?

The character became a patchwork of different people that I’d seen: Tommy Shelby, from Peaky Blinders, and a bit of Malcolm McDowell from A Clockwork Orange.

You’ve seen A Clockwork Orange? Aren’t you too young for that film?

I’ve seen little clips. Not the entirety, thankfully.

Pratt wears Dior coat; Paul Smith shirt and tie.

In Flies, you are Jack, who becomes the villain, and in Harry Potter you are Draco Malfoy, also the antagonist. Do you enjoy being evil?

I think so. It’s better than being stuck as the nice guy the entire time. The evil characters are more complicated. I'm grateful that I've had not just one-dimensional bad guys, but people that I can play around with and find different aspects to.

Do you have a particular actor you look up to?

I love Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy, and Leonardo DiCaprio. They're all really cool.

Do you have any secret skills?

I like drumming. I stick on my headphones and just have a bash. That definitely came in handy in Flies when we did all the dancing. In the show, you can see me drumming on logs.

What’s your favorite birthday that you’ve celebrated?

I've had some pretty epic parties in the past. A really great one was at the end of Lord of the Flies. We all did a massive meal and had a hog roast, which was quite fun.

Have you ever been starstruck?

I got quite starstruck by John Lithgow when I first met him, on the set of Harry Potter. It was the first time he was trying on his beard, and my mom took his first pictures with it. That was cool. I think my mom had watched him in 3rd Rock From the Sun, and I'd seen him in Shrek, which is, obviously, quite a famous one.

Are you more like a dog or a cat?

There’s a saying: “If you give food to a cat, it will think it’s God. But if you give food to a dog, it will think you are God.” So, I’d like to think I’m a dog.

Hair by Mustafa Yanaz for L’Oréal Professionnel; Paris at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Sam Visser for YSL Beauty at Art Partner; Manicure by Eri Handa for Dior Le Baume at Home Agency; Set design by Mila Taylor-Young. Produced by Prodn; Production Team: Mitch Baker, Noah Conboy, Steven Dam, Torrance Hall, Parker Hanley, Taryn Kelly, Conor McIntyre, Wesley Torrance, Daniel Weiner, Jasmine Williams; Photo Assistants: Keegan Gay, Jeremy Gould, Carlos Vigil; Digital Technician: Kylie Coutts; Fashion Assistants: Lizzie Bowden, Tori López, Kayla Perno, Sofia Prochilo, Celeste Roh, Tyler VanVranken; Tailor: Lindsay Wright; Hair Assistants: Tiana Amani, Harley Beman, Kazuto Shimomura; Makeup Assistants: Elika Hilata, Juan Jaar, Meghan Nguyen, Yuui Vision; Set Assistant: Kate Atkinson.