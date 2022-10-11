What Is Going On In The 'M3GAN' Trailer?

One thing the human mind will always find terrifying is a doll figure coming to life and the horror film industry depends on that to keep their lights on. The new film M3GAN by Blumhouse goes back to the spooky well again in the trailer released Tuesday, October 11. While you can see the scares coming a mile away, the way they’re delivered makes this murdering robot’s antics look like they’ll be a chaotically fun interpretation of the classic evil doll tropes.

The story begins with Allison Williams’ character Gemma suddenly gaining custody of her eight-year-old niece Cady after a traumatic accident that kills both the girl’s parents. Luckily, Gemma is a genius roboticist who decides to create a doll that can walk, talk, and dance with Cady as she recovers in their home, which seems to be surrounded by an eery forest.

At first, everything is going well and Cady and M3GAN are the best of buds. But soon, M3GAN’s main directive to protect Cady begins to have unintended consequences.

As in all media where a program gains sentience, M3GAN starts making some program adjustments to more efficiently protect Cady and identify who is a threat to her. For instance, Gemma tries to make Cady eat her vegetables at dinner. When M3GAN starts to lecture Gemma on childhood development, the scientist tries to shut down her own creation only to discover M3GAN ain’t got no strings on her.

Though she does have moves like this:

The movie was produced by The Conjuring’s James Wan, and penned by screenwriter Akela Cooper, known for Malignant and upcoming horror film The Boogeyman. Starring across from Williams is Ronny Chieng, accompanied by Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Arlo Green, Jen Van Epps, Stephane Garneau-Monten, Michael Saccente, and Kimberley Crossman. It’s scheduled for release on January 13 of 2023, the scariest time of the year.