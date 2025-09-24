Call her Madelyn of Greece.

According to gossip blog DeuxMoi, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline appears to have a royal suitor in Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece. In photos obtained by the outlet, Cline, 27, and Alexios, 26, packed on the PDA during a night out at The Lions Bar in New York City. The rumored couple kissed among restaurant guests and shared hugs. In a separate video posted by DeuxMoi, they were seen walking through the streets of Manhattan together while holding hands.

The whole thing is fairly new, but both Cline and Alexios have quite the backgrounds—both in terms of dating and otherwise. Cline was famously linked to her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stakes from 2019 to 2022. “I think at the time I didn’t realize what the repercussions [were] of inviting so many people into something, let’s be honest, something that’s intimate,” the actor said in 2025, reflecting on the split.

The South Carolina-native then started dating Pete Davidson in September 2023. They split the following year. Not much is known about the dating life of Alexios, however.

Born in New York City to Crown Prince Pavlos and American heiress Marie-Chantal Miller, Alexios is the grandson of King Constantine II, the last monarch before Greece abolished the institution in 1973. All that to say—his title isn’t legally recognized, but his family (he is one of five siblings) are prominent philanthropists in Europe and the United States. And per his Instagram, he counts photography as a passion.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time an actor from an American TV drama ended up dating some sort of Prince. The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry famously married Suits star Meghan Markle, after all.