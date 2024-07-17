Madonna’s biopic has risen from the ashes. The highly-anticipated project, which has been years in the making and was pronounced “dead” last January, is officially back on the cards.

On July 16, Madonna shared an Instagram video of herself working on the script for her biopic. In case you forgot, Madonna is self-directing and co-writing the film’s screenplay which will focus on her career and her “broader, unvarnished story.”

“I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this………..OKAY,” she captioned the video in which she could been seen seated behind a typewriter.

The “Material Girl” first announced the biopic back in 2020 after someone else had attempted to write her life story. She revealed that she was working with the Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody on the script (though, she was since replaced by Erin Cressida Wilson), which was given the tentative title of Little Sparrow at the time. Of course, much conversation was had about who would play Madonna. Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Florence Pugh, Bebe Rexha were all speculated to have earned the role at one point.

It was Julia Garner, however, who ultimately pulled away from the pack. She was reportedly offered the part in 2022 (before the project was called off due to the singer’s Celebration world tour) and is back in the mix for its revival. Per Entertainment Weekly, the Inventing Anna actress is still attached to the lead.

From plot details, cast updates, and a working name, here’s everything to know about Madonna’s biopic, below.

Does the Madonna biopic have a title?

Madonna’s Instagram post keyed fans in on a potential title. While there’s no confirmation just yet, it appears that the project will be called Who’s That Girl.

The title references the singer’s 1987 comedy film and song of the same name.

What is Who’s That Girl about?

Madonna previously stated that the project will follow her “struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman, and really just the journey,” which she called “happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly.”

The film will likely feature major milestones of her career—writing “Like a Prayer,” her smash hit “Vogue”—and more, less-documented narratives like her connection to New York City’s ballroom scene.

Who is in the Who’s That Girl cast?

Garner, so far, is the only name who is all but confirmed to appear in the cast. Julia Fox has been rumored to play Madonna’s longtime friend Debbi Mazur and even met with the singer to discuss the part.

“I mean, I’d still love to but I genuinely don’t know,” Fox said of the role recently, adding that she “might have already aged out of that casting.”

Is there a Who’s That Girl trailer?

No, there is no trailer just yet. For now, Madonna’s Instagram teaser video will have to suffice.

Is there a release date for Who’s That Girl?

There is currently no release date for Who’s That Girl.