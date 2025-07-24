Margaret Qualley is adding “pop star” to her already stacked résumé—sort of. After teasing a new project on Instagram last week, the Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor, known for Maid, Poor Things, and The Substance, has released two songs under the moniker Lace Manhattan: the dreamy, Lana Del Rey-tinged “In The Sun She Lies” and he pulsing, hyperpop-adjacent “ODDWADD.” Both tracks, produced by Qualley’s husband, the 11-time Grammy winner Jack Antonoff, and co-written by Ethan Coen, will appear on the soundtrack for Coen’s upcoming dark comedy Honey Don’t!, hitting theaters August 22.

The music videos for the singles are a full-circle collaboration. Co-starring and directed by Talia Ryder (under the cheeky alter ego Dixie Normus), “ODDWADD” is a black-and-white fever dream that showcases Qualley and Ryder’s shared dance backgrounds. Wearing babydoll nightgowns and glittering chorus shoes, the two writhe, kick, and twirl their way across an empty rehearsal space, the stark imagery matching the track’s techno pulse. Its companion video for “In The Sun She Lies” slows things down, offering a sun-drenched, melancholic counterpart to the chaos of “ODDWADD.”

Talia Ryder and Margaret Qualley in the “ODDWADD” music video. Photo by Talia Ryder and Hunter Zimny

The Lace Manhattan/Dixie Normus project was born on the set of Honey Don’t!—the second installment in Coen’s lesbian B-movie trilogy following Drive-Away Dolls. The film, which premiered at Cannes, stars Qualley as Honey O’Donahue, a small-town PI investigating a string of deaths linked to a strange church, with Ryder playing her niece, and Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, and Beanie Feldstein rounding out the ensemble cast.

Coen, Antonoff, Ryder, and Qualley all collaborated on the art project, which extends the playful, pulpy tone of the film’s universe. Qualley and Antonoff have worked together before, with her choreographing, co-directing, and starring in the video for “Tiny Moves” by his band, Bleachers. The pair were married in August 2023, after dating for roughly two years.

Watch the video for “ODDWADD” exclusively, below: