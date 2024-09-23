If we learned anything from Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, it’s that audiences simply crave a prestige mini-series featuring Nicole Kidman. Especially if she’s surrounded by an all-star cast. Well, for her next trick, Kidman is teaming up with Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning for Apple TV+.

Kidman, Pfeiffer, and Fanning are teaming up for a new A24 series for Apple TV+ called Margo’s Got Money Troubles. The eight-episode show is based off of Rufi Thorpe’s June 2024 novel of the same name. David E. Kelley will write and executive produce the adaptation. It will mark his fourth collaboration with Kidman, the most recent coming in Big Little Lies. Kidman, Pfeiffer, Fanning and her older sister Dakota are all credited as executive producers. It will also mark the first time that Kelley and Pfeiffer, married since 1993, will work together in over three decades.

Below, here’s everything to know about Margo’s Got Money Troubles starring Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Elle Fanning.

What is the plot of Margo’s Got Money Troubles?

The series will take cues from the plot of Thorpe’s best-selling novel. It follows a down-on-her-luck young woman named Margo Millet, played on screen by Fanning. Margo, yes, has money troubles and suddenly becomes pregnant after an affair with her English professor. Pfeiffer will play Fanning’s mother, a former Hooters waitress, while Kidman’s role is still not clear.

“As the child of a Hooters waitress and an ex-pro wrestler, Margo Millet's always known she’d have to make it on her own,” a synopsis of the book reads. “Now an unemployed single mother in her early 20s, Margo is struggling to make ends meet, leading her to launch an OnlyFans account. When her father reenters her life, she starts incorporating his lessons from the pro wrestling world into her OnlyFans work, leading to unexpected success.”

It continues, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a tender tale starring an endearing young heroine who’s struggling to wrest money and power from a world that has little interest in giving it to her.”

Who is in the Margo’s Got Money Troubles cast?

So far, Kidman, Pfeiffer, and Fanning are the only confirmed members of the cast.

When will Margo’s Got Money Troubles be released?

Margo’s Got Money Troubles has yet to begin production.