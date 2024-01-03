Like Barbie, Margot Robbie Has Always Dreamed Bigger

At this point, it’s impossible to imagine anyone but Margot Robbie bringing the world’s most famous doll to life in Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar-plus box-office sensation, Barbie. Robbie’s wide-eyed, wildly funny yet thoughtful performance has led her to Best Actress nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, with an Oscar nod within reach. Off-screen, the 33-year-old Australian star fully embraced the fashion icon’s wardrobe by stepping out in a series of red carpet homages to myriad Barbies, from the “Enchanted Evening” model to “The Original” 1959 toy. And yet, in the early stages of the film’s development, there was a chance that Robbie was not going to be the woman taking up residence in the Dreamhouse. Here, she explains.

What was the first acting job you were paid for?

I don’t really know what the first acting gig that I booked was. I did some unpaid commercials—I was in the background of a Hooters commercial. At the end of the day, the manager of Hooters came up and offered me a job. I said, “I think I’m going to wish for more.”

You produced Barbie, but initially you didn’t plan on playing the title role.

I told Greta [Gerwig, who cowrote and directed Barbie], “Write the movie, but I don’t have to be Barbie. If you write it and it feels like there’s someone better for this role, then we’ll go after them.”

What was it like working with Ryan Gosling?

Ryan always had these tricks up his sleeve, all these bits he was going to do. He’d catch me off guard with them. The double sunglasses thing [when Ken wears two pairs of sunglasses for “boys night”] was his idea. That was just on a random take, and it made the cut of the movie. And yelling out “Sublime!” at a certain moment. It was like I was always getting a front-row seat to being entertained.

Who is your cinematic crush?

There have been many, many, many over the years, but the one who comes to mind is Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings, played by Viggo Mortensen. Although, one of my favorite performances that Ryan Gosling has done is Young Hercules [Laughs], for nostalgic reasons.

Robbie wears Bottega Veneta tops, bra top, skirts, briefs, bag, and sandals.

What is your secret skill?

Either opening champagne bottles very quickly or hacking cell phones. I’m not good with technology. I don’t know how I mastered that.

What incarnation of Barbie was the most popular costume at Halloween?

Cowgirl Barbie and Rollerblading Barbie. I saw people in groups doing all different versions too. People really committed! I love a group costume at Halloween.

What movie makes you cry?

I would never not cry in The Notebook. It doesn’t matter how many times I see it. I bawl my eyes out. In fact, I stop halfway, before it gets to the sad stuff. I’d rather watch the first half 50 times over.

Senior Style Editor: Allia Alliata di Montereale. Senior Fashion Market Editor and Menswear Director: Jenna Wojciechowski. Hair by Farmer at the Wall Group; makeup by Pati Dubroff for Chanel at Forward Artists; manicures for portfolio by Michelle Saunders for Chanel. Set design by Peter Klein at Frank Reps. Special thanks to Ms. Bebe at Outfitters Wig Shop in Hollywood.

Produced by Connect the Dots; Executive Producer: Wes Olson; Producer: Zack Higginbottom; Production manager: Nicole Morra; Production coordinator: David Cahill; First photography assistant: Trevor Pikhart; Second photography assistant: Jeremy Eric Sinclair; Digital Technician: Brendan Pattengale; Postproduction by Lucas Rios Palazesi at Quickfix; Fashion assistants: Tori López, Tyler VanVranken, Molly Cody, India Reed, John Celaya, Kaamilah Thomas, Emily Cancelosi, Allie Kessler, Juliana Bassi, Karla Garcia, Jacqueline Chen, Cosima Croquet; Production assistants: Mateo Calvo, Aspen Miller, Nico Robledo, Griffin Koerner, Danielle Rouleau, Nicolo Battaglini, Juanes Montoya, Juan Calvo, Lily Cordingley, Nathan Gallie, Cameron Hoge, Jack Fahey, Cole Ewing, Karlie Ofstedahl; Hair assistants: Takao Hayashi, Andres Copeland; Makeup assistants: Amelia Berger, Willie Huang; Manicure assistants: Rachel Messick, Marissa Asprer; Set assistants: Christopher Crash Richard, Winston Willingham; Tailors: Irina Tshartaryan, Elma Click, Gayane Mnatsakanyan at Susie’s Custom Designs, Inc.