As in the comic books, Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy, has been a key part of HBO Max’s animated take on Harley Quinn. They’re best friends, and more recently lovers—and yet Ivy has yet to appear alongside Quinn in the live-action DC Extended Universe. That hasn’t escaped Margot Robbie, who’s played Quinn since the first Suicide Squad in 2016. “Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time,” she said in a new interview with Den of Geek. “They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’”

Quinn and Ivy’s relationship has never been clear-cut. “In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple,” Robbie explained to Pride Source in 2018. In any case, the pair is clearly intimate, which is why Robbie is “very keen” to explore their bond onscreen—and hasn’t given up just yet. “It’d be so fun,” she told Den of Geek. “So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

Strangely enough, DC Comics actually confirmed the nature of Quinn and Ivy’s relationship last year. Spoiler alert: They’re married, thanks to an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas. (Naturally, Ivy wore green.) She’s voiced by Lake Bell in the HBO Max series opposite Kayley Cuoco’s Quinn and was famously played by Uma Thurman in 1997’s Batman & Robin. Though, Robbie doesn’t have anyone in mind to play Ivy just yet. (Meanwhile, she continues to keep the LGBTQ audience in mind at her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which was behind Best Picture winner Promising Young Woman.)

From the sound of it, Robbie’s petitioning hasn’t been successful just yet. While details remain scarce, there’s been no mention of Ivy with regards to Quinn’s next DC film, an upcoming “criminal love story” opposite Jared Leto as the Joker.