Mariko Mori’s boundary-pushing art practice is defined by juxtaposition. In her photography, sculptures, videos, and installations, she examines all things ancient and futuristic, the scientific and spiritual, technology and nature. “However, my intention is not to emphasize these oppositions, but to explore the possibility that they are fundamentally interconnected,” the artist, who splits her time between New York, Tokyo, and Miyako Island (about 180 miles southwest of Okinawa Main Island), tells W. Mori notes her upbringing was similarly marked by dualistic thinking: “Growing up in Japan, I was surrounded by a culture where ancient spiritual traditions coexist with an extraordinary enthusiasm for technological innovation. The worlds of anime, science fiction, Buddhist philosophy, and Shinto beliefs were all part of the cultural landscape that shaped my imagination.”

These sources of inspiration have fueled Mori’s practice for more than three decades, rendering her work as awe-inspiring and relevant now as when it was first created. This fall, the Mori Art Museum—founded by the artist’s uncle in 2003—celebrates her multifaceted oeuvre with Mariko Mori: All That Shines, the artist’s first major retrospective in Japan since 2002 (open through March 28, 2027). The exhibition is a highlight of Art Week Tokyo, an annual citywide platform encompassing museum and gallery presentations, performances, talks, and more. Conceived in collaboration with The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, the show presents some 40 career-defining works, from early photographic experiments in self-portraiture to the iconic Wave UFO (1999-2002), and a new video incorporating AI. Organized chronologically, the show is curated by Alexandra Munroe, senior curator at large of global arts at the Guggenheim Museum and Foundation; and Mami Kataoka, director of the Mori Art Museum.

Installation view of Mariko Mori: All That Shines, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2026–2027 Photo by Furukawa Yuya

Mori calls the homecoming “deeply meaningful and emotional. Although I have spent much of my life living and working internationally, Japan remains at the heart of my cultural and spiritual identity,” she says, noting how she was “struck by the philosophical continuity” of the works upon seeing them together for the first time. “This exhibition has allowed me to see my artistic journey not as a series of separate chapters, but as one continuous exploration.”

Many of the questions Mori’s work examines stem from her father’s passing during her early 20s. “His death made me confront the fragility of human existence for the first time,” she says. “I began to wonder whether consciousness truly disappears when our physical body dies, or whether we might be part of something much greater.” Mori studied Buddhism and astrophysics to better understand humans’ place in the universe, and has continuously collaborated with scientists and engineers, as well as architects, programmers, and craftspeople, in her practice. Mori also found herself drawn to sacred sites and ancient ruins, such as Giza, Angkor Wat, and Machu Picchu. “I came to understand that our physical existence is never separate from the universe. From a scientific perspective, the elements that make up our bodies were formed within stars and released into the universe when those stars died,” says Mori, who believes science and spirituality are not opposing fields but rather “different ways of approaching the same mysteries of existence.”

Mariko Mori in 2012. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

With the issue of existence at her practice’s core, Mori describes her work’s evolution as shifting “from the individual to the collective.” Early works, such as her “Cyborg” series (1994-95), in which Mori photographed herself in everyday urban settings, critique contemporary society and gender roles. In Play With Me (1994), for example, Mori, donning a metallic anime-robot-like costume, stands outside a gaming store, blurring the boundaries between real and fictional characters (while challenging the traditionally submissive role of a Japanese woman). In another series, titled “Esoteric Cosmos” (1996-98), Mori uses advanced digital imaging to create mystical scenes in which she, embodying deities, is superimposed onto barren landscapes, dotted with cartoon-like lotus blossoms and aliens. The series also features orb-like forms, which are echoed in 3-D as the exhibition progresses. A four-channel video installation produced between 1995 and 2006 depicts performances in which Mori lies in a transparent capsule situated in different public spaces, inciting an array of reactions from onlookers.

Installation view of Mariko Mori: All That Shines, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2026–2027 Photograph by Furukawa Yuya

Mori’s biomorphic capsules peak with her largest installation, Wave UFO, which was the first artwork to ever use brainwave biofeedback. Three people can simultaneously lie down inside the pod, where headsets use electrodes to measure the electrical activity in their brains. Their electrical brain rhythms are then converted into colors and shapes, and, after a few minutes, the participants can watch an accompanying Mori-made video of the abstracted imagery. “What interests me is not simply creating a spectacular visual environment, but offering an experience that may lead to an inner transformation,” the artist adds.

Mariko Mori, Wave UFO, 1999-2002 Photograph by Furukawa Yuya

Technology “has always been a medium through which I explore much older and more fundamental questions about existence, consciousness, and spirituality,” Mori says. “In that sense, my work is not so much about the future as it is about exploring what is timeless and universal.” In the case of Wave UFO, the work reflects the concept that all existence is interconnected, which the artist argues is especially urgent now that “we are living in a time of profound division, marked by conflict, environmental crises, and increasing social fragmentation.”

All That Shines spotlights the Faou Foundation, established by Mori in 2010 to engage local communities by permanently installing artworks that encourage connection between nature and humanity. So far, Mori has realized sculptures on Miyako Island and Rio de Janeiro. On view in the exhibition, Peace Crystal (2016-24)—an over-five-foot-tall diamond-shape sculpture of transparent crystal glass—is planned for installation in Ethiopia.

Mariko Mori, Shrine, 2025 Photography by Furukawa Yuya. Courtesy of Scai the Bathhouse, Tokyo; Sean Kelly, New York. Production Support by Izutsu Shouzokuten Inc.

Iridescent materials and crystals have become a signature of Mori’s. For the artist, “light symbolizes the continuity of existence, as well as love, compassion, and the possibility of transcendence.” She adds, “If there is one thought I would like to share through All That Shines, it is that each of us carries a light within. And perhaps, by recognizing that light in ourselves and in others, we can begin to understand that we are all part of one greater existence.”