In 2010, Ronson debuted his new band, the Business Intl., and their first album, Record Collection, with a show at London’s 100 Club. Amy Winehouse made a surprise appearance. “At the last minute, Amy was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll get up onstage,’ ” recalls Ronson. “Even though ‘Valerie’ had come out, she didn’t want to sing it onstage. She hated to do something the way it was on the record. We had a bass player named Stuart Zender, and she just kept singing, ‘Why don’t you come on over, Stuey Z?’ The rest of the show was kind of a disaster because we didn’t know how to play all of our new stuff, but at least we got to do that with Amy.”