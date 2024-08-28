Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to acting for the first time since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The role? A spot in Timothée Chalamet’s ping pong drama, Marty Supreme, naturally.

The news, first confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, comes as a major surprise considering that the Oscar-winner has taken a considerable step back from acting to focus on her notoriously particular lifestyle brand, Goop, which she launched in 2008.

“I am happy now with what I am doing in Goop, but I never say never,” Paltrow said last year of potentially returning to the screen. “I don’t know what the future will hold. If I am not busy running Goop, and if one of my best friends, says please come and do that with us, I might consider.”

Chalamet may not be Platrow’s best friend, but his star has continued to rise in Hollywood which might explain why she agreed to sign onto the project. In March 2024, Chalamet made box office history, becoming the first actor since John Travolta to lead the two top domestic-grossing films over a span of eight months with Dune: Part Two and Wonka. He also recently signed a multi-year feature film deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to star in and produce upcoming projects and will lead the James Mangold-directed Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, later this winter.

A24, the company behind films like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Lady Bird, confirmed the news in June 2024 by tweeting “Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet. Coming soon.”

Below, here’s everything to know about Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

What is the plot of Marty Supreme?

Plot specifics are still a mystery, but THR asserts that the film is “loosely inspired by a pro ping pong player.” There have been murmurs that Chalamet’s character takes cues from Marty Reisman. The late ping pong star was a fixture of Manhattan’s Lower East Side and became the oldest player to win an open national competition in 1997.

The film is said to be a “fictionalized original film” and not a biopic.

Who is in the cast of Marty Supreme?

Aside from Chalamet and Paltrow, no other names have been added to the Marty Supreme cast. While Chalamet will lead the film, the capacity of Paltrow’s role remains unknown.

Josh Safdie will be directing from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein. This is his first solo effort since professionally splitting from his brother Benny Safdie. As The Safdie Brothers, the pair directed indie hits like the Robert Pattinson-starring Good Time and, most successfully, Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems.

Marty Supreme will be produced by Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas, Bronstein, Safdie, Chalamet, and A24.

Does Marty Supreme have a release date?

Currently, no. After the film begins production, speculation on its release date will begin.