If there’s one thing Celine Song is going to do, it’s write the hell out of a love triangle. Two years after devastating audiences with Past Lives, the screenwriter’s sophomore feature, Materialists, takes another stab at the dance between a woman, her perfect New York City match, and her ex. Though this time around, she adds a lighter rom-com touch rather than the quietly crushing meditation on time, identity, and lost love of her previous film, Song still explores many of the same themes. Read on for everything we know about Materialists so far:

The Materialists cast stars three familiar faces.

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal form the trio at the heart of Materialists. Johnson plays Lucy, an ambitious professional matchmaker who’s just celebrated her ninth successful wedding—but like JLo in The Wedding Planner before her, Lucy is an “eternal bachelorette” who can’t lock down her own man. Enter Pascal’s Randy, the “unicorn” bachelor living in a $12 million-a-month pad who’s ready to sweep Lucy off her feet. That is, until her cute but probably problematic ex, John (Evans), who appears to work in food service and definitely has a roommate, comes back into the picture. It’s all pretty relatable, minus the eight-figure apartment.

Johnson was spotted filming several scenes for Materialists in New York City last summer. While the photo don’t betray much of the plot, they do promise a wardrobe that is equally as relatable.

The first Materialists trailer dropped, with a new song by Japanese Breakfast.

The clip shows Johnson’s Lucy struggling to choose between her two suitors—but the weirdest part is her choice of drink (a Coke and a beer?). There’s also a lovely original song by Japanese Breakfast. Watch below:

The film will be released this summer.

Materialists hits theaters June 13—about a month after the Cannes Film Festival, meaning it might premiere there.