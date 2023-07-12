Take your child to work day just got a lot chicer thanks to Matt Damon. On Tuesday evening in Paris, the 52-year-old actor attended the Oppenheimer premiere with a few very special (and rarely seen) guests: his daughters.

In between snaps with his co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., Damon made time to pose with three of his four daughters: Gia, 14, and Stella, 12 and step-daughter Alexia, 24. Isabella, 17, was not in attendance.

Damon shares his four daughters with his wife, Luciana Barroso, who he married in 2005. The girls brought along some friends and looked like spitting images of their parents—Alexia and Stella wearing sleeveless black dresses and Gia sporting a cut-out white piece. Damon kept things simple in a navy blazer, white t-shirt, and brown boots.

Despite their famous lineage, the daughters have kept a fairly low profile over the years, largely due to their parents’ wishes. “They’re growing up with so much more shit than we have,” Damon said in 2021. “I do feel like travel does mitigate that. I think it’s about getting them out of their own experience and into the world and seeing the world, not just from the inside of a Four Seasons hotel.”

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

Though Barroso and Isabella weren’t in town for the Oppenheimer event, they have, of course, been at several of Damon’s premieres in the past. Back in March, Barroso and three of her four daughters attended the Air premiere in Los Angeles.

Alexia, Isabella, and Stella appeared alongside their parents for the occasion. And like Oppenheimer, they again coordinated in floral slip dresses to match their parents’ monochrome more styles.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Damons have been in full family mode over the past few weeks. At the beginning of the month, Damon and Barroso were spotted vacationing in Greece with Chris and Liam Hemsworth. While his daughters weren’t present, Damon has been open in the past about the ways fatherhood has impacted his career.

“I feel like fatherhood has made my job a lot easier in a lot of ways,” Damon told Fatherly. “All those emotions that I used to have to reach for are just readily accessible. I don’t have to twist myself into knots to find something — it’s just sitting right there all the time.”