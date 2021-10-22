Meadow Walker, the 22-year-old model and daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, married British actor and model Louis Thornton-Allan earlier this month, two months after announcing their engagement on Instagram.

The pair wed in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic, exchanging their vows on the beach, overlooking the ocean. Because of the pandemic, many guests were unable to attend the event, including the groom’s family. Some of Paul’s former Fast & Furious costars were in attendance, however, including Jordana Brewster and Meadow’s godfather, Vin Diesel. In fact, it was Diesel who had the honor of walking Meadow down the aisle.

For the ceremony, Meadow wore a custom gown, designed by her friend and Givenchy’s creative director, Matthew Williams. “I wanted something timeless, chic, and elegant,” she told Vogue. Williams explained he wanted “the simplest, most modern of bridal gowns” for Meadow and he came up with “a pure hourglass shape; a halter neck; and an edgy, backless design anchored by a simple strap.”

Following the ceremony, Meadow changed into a festive Ludovic de Saint Sernin silk tank top and embellished skirt for a candlelit dinner on the beach. The duo had a separate party in NYC as well, to which the bride wore a white mini dress with decorative straps. Meadow shared photos from the New York party, as well as sweet black and white video of the wedding ceremony on Instagram with the caption, “we’re married !!!!”