Megan Thee Stallion has plenty to celebrate. And on Thursday night, she feted two major occasions: the release of her “Butter Remix” single with BTS, and her Roc Nation manager T. Farris’s birthday. While her track with the K-pop group rolled out on streaming platforms, Meg was at dinner with Farris and a group of their closest friends (which includes Paul Wall, who also works with the manager). Megan gifted Farris a diamond chain in the shape of the letters “T” and “F” by the custom jewelry company Eliantte, which Farris modeled on Meg’s Instagram stories.

But the most notable moment from the evening might have been Megan Thee Stallion’s outfit—she wore a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta look from the brand’s pre-fall 2021 collection, whose look book featured Skepta, Melina Matsoukas, and Slowthai sprinkled among the models. The “WAP” rapper opted for a slinky black gown with a high slit and peek-a-boo slime green chest accent. Her bag was the fashion house’s beaded green hobo, which she matched with Bottega’s beaded green mules. Her nails, of course, were painted the very same hue. On her Instagram Story, Thee Hot Girl posted a video of her Bottega bag with the caption “If you know you know this bag HEAVY.”

Courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram

For jewelry, she wore a diamond cuff, matching diamond ring, and a spiky beaded collar, also in slime green.

Such a standout look deserves a cross-post, and Meg was sure to put her outfit on both Instagram and Twitter. But Thee Stallion also knows her audience on each platform, and gave a sly shout out to the BTS Army by referencing the “Butter Remix” in her tweet, with the caption “Smooth like cocoa butter.”