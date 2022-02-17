Now that A24 has pretty much monopolized the indie drama film industry, it is time for them to branch out. The production house is entering the world of comedy and musicals, and they’ve brought on an all-star cast for this new endeavor. The company has green-lit Fucking Identical Twins, an R-rated comedy musical inspired by The Parent Trap.

According to Variety, Fucking Identical Twins is being adapted by comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp from a two-man show they put on in Manhattan in 2014 with the Upright Citizens Brigade. The duo, who starred in the original production will reprise their roles as the twins in the movie. Along with Jackson and Sharp, Fucking Identical Twins will star Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, SNL’s Bowen Yang, and Megan Thee Stallion in her acting debut. As of now, it’s unclear what role each of them will play in the story, but the thought of the Megans joining forces is enough to hold us over until we know more.

Fucking Identical Twins tells the story of two businessmen at odds with each other, who eventually realize they’re identical twins. They decide to switch places in an attempt to reunite their family, a la Hallie and Annie in The Parent Trap. Assumedly, hilarity ensues.

Megan Thee Stallion shared her excitement for the project on Instagram, shortly after it was announced. “HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” she wrote. She admitted that while she’s excited and feels “so blessed” she’s also anxious. “I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything.”