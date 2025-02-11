Mert Alas Toasts New York Fashion Week With Seventy One Gin Party

On Monday night, the legendary fashion photographer Mert Alas assembled a crush of stars at Eleven Madison Park in New York City for his annual Seventy One Gin party.

Since Alas founded the gin brand with Tasso Ferreira in 2021, the event has quickly become a fashion week staple among the industry’s biggest names. For the fall 2025 season, the restaurant’s salon-style Clemente Bar played host to feline supermodels Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, and Aweng Ade-Chuol, who lounged around the bar’s couches and banquets. Colman Domingo, dressed in head-to-toe beige, was spotted in line at the bar, contemplating whether his libation of choice would be the “Queen of the Night” or “Moondance”—the two signature cocktails of the night, both of which used the specialty gin. Fashion’s It girl Amelia Gray flounced around the room wearing Valentino, while British rock-and-roller Skin couldn’t shake the compliments on her dramatic eye makeup. Madonna eventually made her way to the party, too. She and her entourage, clad in leather, surveyed the other guests coolly. There was even an Olympic swimmer (the only one taller than any of those runway stars) and an equestrian in the mix.

By midnight, it was evident the Seventy One drinks were in full effect: loud laughter bounced between the walls painted by the artist Francesco Clemente and flashbulbs went off left and right. DJ and Model Soo Joo Park—who recently starred in Giorgio Armani’s latest campaign—came through the crowd in a wine-red slip dress. Park then performed onstage for the first time songs from her debut EP, No Ghost, the celestial tracks playing overhead evoking the vibe of a film by the late director David Lynch. She finished her performance by taking a sip of gin from a cup. Guests were brought back to reality from the beguiling performance—and went back to the bar for one final round.

