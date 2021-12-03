Please Enjoy These Delightful Photos of Meryl Streep and Jeremy O. Harris

Broadway is back, and there’s no better way to illustrate it than the photos of Jeremy O. Harris and Meryl Streep palling around after a night at the theater on Thursday. Streep was among many to join Harris in celebrating the return of Slave Play, the provocative production that made Tony Awards history with 12 nominations and established Harris as a critical darling. Naturally, there was an after-party, and the scene at Tao Downtown in New York City following the show at August Wilson Theater appears to have been almost pre-pandemic. (Harris noted that negative Covid-19 tests were required on Twitter.)

For starters, the pair had plenty of company; attendees included Zola director Janicza Bravo, actors Eiza Gonzalez, Goerge Takei, and Alison Pill, and Slave Play performers Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Ato Blankson-Wood. All were dressed for a night out, though Yale alumni Streep and Harris in entirely different manners. Streep wore black velvet and pearls, while Harris paired his emerald green suit with a see-through shirt. There was a full bar, but it was also a family affair. See: the below photo of Streep and Harris basking in the glory of his niece’s hot pink fidget spinner.

Meryl Streep, Jeremy O. Harris, and two of Harris’s nieces at the re-opening night after-party for Slave Play on Broadway at Tao Downtown in New York City on December 2, 2021. Photo by Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Meryl Streep and Jeremy O. Harris at the re-opening night after-party for Slave Play on Broadway at Tao Downtown in New York City on December 2, 2021. Photo by Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Also in attendance were Streep’s daughter, fellow actor Mamie Gummer, and her husband, DJ Mark Ronson. The latter was among many to proudly post that he had now seen Slave Play three times. Maybe Rihanna, who just touched down in New York City, will stop by for her second—and if she does, she already has Harris’s permission to text in the theater.