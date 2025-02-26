Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor whose notable projects like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, Ice Princess, and Harriet the Spy defined both the childhood and teenage years of millennial audiences, has died at the age of 39, multiple sources report. No cause of death has been determined, though police do not suspect it was criminal. The New York Post reports that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant. She responded to fan concerns about her appearance on Instagram last year, saying she was “happy and healthy.”

Born in New York City in 1985, Trachtenberg began acting in commercials at just three years old and made her TV debut on Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete by the time she was nine. She kept working throughout her childhood, appearing in several series (including the soap All My Children), and landed her first film role with 1996’s Harriet the Spy alongside Rosie O’Donnell.

Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell in Harriet the Spy Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

By her early twenties, Trachtenberg was a pop culture staple, appearing in 2004’s EuroTrip, Weeds, Six Feet Under, and as Georgina Sparks on the CW’s original Gossip Girl, from 2007-2012. She also starred on Buffy the Vampire Slayer for three years, playing Dawn Summers, the younger sister of the titular Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar). She has recently reprised her role as Georgina on Max’s Gossip Girl reboot.

Friends and former costars of Trachtenberg shard their remembrances.

In a statement to Us Weekly, O’Donnell called the news “heartbreaking,” adding, "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”

Kim Cattrall, who starred in the 2005 Disney movie Ice Princess with Trachtenberg, shared a photo of the pair on set on Instagram, writing, “Rest in peace sweet Michelle.”

David Boreanaz, who played Angel on Buffy the Vampire Slayer (and the Buffy spinoff, Angel), wrote on Instagram: “So very sad… horrible news. R.I.P. and prayers to her and her family.”

James Marsters, who starred with Trachtenberg on Buffy as the vampire Spike, shared a statement with People saying, "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her. My heart goes out to her family, who are good people and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."