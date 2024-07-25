Michelle Visage Dishes on Ballroom Culture, RuPaul, and Her Favorite Guest Judges
The Drag Race judge and vogue legend looks back on her vibrant, colorful life in New York City.
Michelle Visage is well-known as the sharp-tongue judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race—she as much of a fixture on the long-running reality competition show as the eponymous drag queen herself. Over the years, Visage has become a favorite among the series’ prolific fan base for her raven hair highlighted by a gray streak, her ever-changing pair of always-conspicuous glasses, and her willingness to critique herself with the same quick commentary she throws at competing drag queens.
But Visage is more than just a glamorized talking head. She’s a dancer, singer, performer, a radio personality, and a producer. She’s a child of the ballroom scene, a former girl-group member, a friend to many, and a fangirl to even more. If you think you know Visage because you’ve tuned into every episode of Drag Race and all its international spin-offs many times over, you may need to think again. To start, her real name isn’t even Visage. The 55-year-old was adopted at a very young age into the Shupack family in New Jersey. “I remember growing up thinking, ‘How am I going to be a star with the last name Shupack?’” she tells W over Zoom. The name Visage came from her time in the ballroom scene, where she walked in the face category (and the six years of French she took in school).
Visage knew from a young age she was destined for fame—and she was right. But it wasn’t an easy road to the judging panel of the winningest reality show in Emmy history. Below, Visage breaks down her life in Instagram photos, from her days in the ballroom scene to meeting RuPaul, and the time Steven Tyler tried to get her in bed.