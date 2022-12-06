After making history with Parasite, director Bong Joon Ho’s has teamed up with current reigning Batman Robert Pattinson for his next film, Mickey 17, and the brief first teaser hints at a dramatic science fiction vibe with RPatz hanging out shirtless in what looks to be a cryogenic tube while feverish classical music plays. It’s all very cryptic, but in actuality the film isn’t emersed in that much secrecy. Here’s everything we know about Mickey 17 so far:

Mickey 17 is based on a book.

Though there’s no movie plot out yet, Bong wrote the script as an adaptation of the 2022 Edward Ashton book Mickey7. That novel is about ‘Expendable’ Mickey7, a “disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim,” according to a plot description. “Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.”

Given Bong’s flair for the unexpected (see: Parasite, Snowpiercer and Mother), it’s highly possible he’ll put his own unique twist or two on the plot of Mickey 17.

The cast of Mickey 17 is stacked with big names.

In addition to Pattinson in the title role, the Mickey17 cast so far includes Mark Ruffalo, Nope’s Steven Yeun, Hereditary and The Staircase star Toni Collette, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Naomi Ackie.

Mickey 17 already has a release date.

Warner Bros. announced that the highly-anticipated film, currently in production, will debut in theaters on March 29, 2024.

Watch the first teaser for Mickey 17, below: