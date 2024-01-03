Natalie Portman’s Imitation Game

Natalie Portman has long been a fan of Todd Haynes’s 1995 drama Safe, starring Julianne Moore as a bored housewife driven mad by a mysterious environmental illness. “I love all of their collaborations,” she says, “but Safe, I, like, study. It’s very important to me.” So, when both the director and actor signed on to May December, the drama that Portman co-produced and stars in, she found herself living a professional dream come true. In it, Portman plays Elizabeth—a commercially successful but creatively frustrated actor stuck on a network procedural. On the hunt for more prestige beyond her series, Norah’s Ark (a show which we’re led to believe is the veterinary equivalent of Grey’s Anatomy), Elizabeth decides to tackle an independent film inspired by a notorious tabloid story, loosely inspired by the Mary Kay Letourneau case, in which a married woman—Gracie, played by Moore—grooms her 13-year-old pet store co-worker and ultimately marries him. To prepare for the role, Elizabeth embeds herself in Gracie’s home, forging relationships with her now-adult husband and teenage children. Though the film tackles sensitive subject matter, through Portman’s character it’s also a vicious send-up of Hollywood ego and exploitation in the name of “art.” Her delivery of the simple line “Thank you, that means the world” alone is sure to stick with you, and in part has earned her several accolades, including a Golden Globe nod for best actress. Here, Portman discusses studying Moore, her first red carpet appearance, and a theater camp not-quite-romance.

In May December, your performance ultimately has to converge with that of Julianne Moore’s. How did you go about synchronizing your characters?

It was the luckiest thing ever to work with someone as brilliant as Jules. I was such a big fan that it was very scary, but also lucky, that my character was studying what she's doing. All I wanted to do was watch what Julie was doing and copy it, and I got to do that. It was fun to push each other in these scenes where I could do all that nasty stuff. And then, as soon as they said “Cut,” we could laugh and talk about our kids together.

What birthday do you remember most?

I turned 12 on the set of The Professional., They surprised me—they pretended it was a take. And then, on the clapper, it said “Happy Birthday!” They had confetti come down, and everyone sang to me. I remember that birthday a lot.

Did you cry?

No, I danced. I actually tap-danced.

What was your first red carpet outfit?

A Betsey Johnson black dress that I had worn to a bat mitzvah. My mom got me a fake-fur cow-print jacket to wear over it. White with black. And I slicked my hair back—the wet look. It was very ’90s.

Do you ever get starstruck?

The first time I met Mikhail Baryshnikov. I mean, just one of the greats. I was like, yeah.

Where was your first kiss?

At summer camp, on a dare. It was theater camp, so he came out the next year.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

“Milkshake,” by Kelis, because you don’t really have to sing.

What sign are you?

Gemini. Geminis are famously crazy—the duality.

