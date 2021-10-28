Don’t worry, sweeties, because a new trailer for House of Gucci just dropped and it’s providing a lot more to chew on ahead of the movie’s Thanksgiving premiere. Once again, Lady Gaga steals the show with her exaggerated accent and quotable lines, and we get to see a little more about the story to be told in the highly-anticipated film.

The new trailer begins with Gaga’s Patrizia meeting her new in-laws in the Gucci family for the first time, including Al Pacino’s Aldo Gucci and Jared Leto’s Paolo Gucci. Patrizia’s hesitation brought on by the intimidating Gucci clan quickly melts away as she begins to share her opinions about the family’s brand. We get to see more of the inner workings of Signore e Signora Gucci, as Patrizia reminds Adam Driver’s Maurizio, Gucci is “our name, sweetie,” while aggressively pointing at her comically large wedding ring. Unfortunately for Patrizia, Aldo quickly shuts her down, with a swift, “this is not a women’s game.”

The trailer also includes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance of Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, the designer who had just started making his mark at the house when the film’s climactic crime occurs.

That’s when things get complicated. Patrizia quips that “it’s time to take out the trash,” and the trailer takes a dark turn. The US government gets involved and a shot from a should-be festive night at Studio 54 instead looks extremely grim. Finally, we get to see a down-and-dirty Patrizia deal with some particularly shady individuals. The hitmen who will eventually kill her ex-husband? Not a bad guess.

To the intense beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics, Patrizia’s story plays out, proving Gaga is the true star of this story. Unfortunately, we still have about a month to wait until we can see Patrizia in all her Gucci glory.