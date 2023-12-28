The Best New Year’s Eve Movies to Watch

New Year’s Eve may be the ultimate party holiday, marked by sequined dresses and flutes overflowing with champagne, but there’s no reason why you can’t celebrate the turning of the calendar from the comfort of your home. Below are the 10 best New Year’s Eve movies to snuggle up on the couch with as you ring in the new year:

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan IMDB

Where to stream: Prime Video

When Harry Met Sally is many things: a top tier Nora Ephron romantic comedy, a time capsule of late 1980s New York, endless sweater weather inspiration, and the perfect New Year’s Eve movie. It’s number one on this list for a reason.

Carol (2015)

Cate Blanchett IMDB/StudioCanal

Where to stream: Prime, Apple TV+

Carol is great for many reasons; the Oscar-nominated romantic film by the singular Todd Haynes stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as two women who fall in love in 1950s New York—given the time period, it’s a forbidden affair, adding to the film’s tension. In addition to being a visually beautiful look at winter during a bygone era of NYC, the lead characters also have their first kiss on New Year’s Eve.

An American in Paris (1951)

Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron IMDB

Where to stream: Prime, Apple TV+

An American in Paris is always a fun watch; between Gene Kelly’s out of this world dancing (for which he won an Oscar), the sumptuous costumes and romantic setting, it’s a classic for a reason. It also has one of the most lavish New Year’s Eve parties set to screen—an over-the-top, black-and-white ball that will have you in the holiday spirit.

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Angela Bassett and Whitney Houston IMDB

Where to stream: Prime Video

Waiting to Exhale begins and ends on New Year’s, telling the story of four friends and the ups and downs they face trying to find romantic love. Starring Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine, the film (which was Forest Whitaker’s directorial debut) is a testament to the power of friendship.

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Sigourney Weaver and Bill Murray IMDB

Where to stream: Prime, Apple TV+

Any of the beloved Ghostbusters films make for an excellent holiday watch, whether it’s Halloween or Christmas, but the second installment of the original franchise is partially set during New Year’s Eve; at one point (spoiler alert), the denizens of New York City must come together and sing “Auld Lang Syne” to banish evil from the city streets.

Rent (2005)

Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp and Tracie Thoms IMDB

Where to stream: Prime Video

There’s something about the 1980s, New York City and the holidays—the 2005 film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s hit Broadway musical Rent starts off on Christmas Eve, and ends the following year on the same day. In between, it chronicles a year in the life of a group of artistic friends living in the East Village.

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger and Tom Hanks IMDB

Where to stream: Prime, Apple TV+, Hulu

Another cozy Nora Ephron rom-com starring Meg Ryan, Sleepless in Seattle includes a pivotal, very sentimental New Year’s Eve scene with Tom Hank’s character and his late wife.

An Affair to Remember (1957)

Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr © 1957 Twentieth Century Fox

Where to stream: Prime, Apple TV+

After Sleepless in Seattle, watch the original movie that inspired it: An Affair to Remember begins with Deborah Kerr and Cary Grant sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss, even though they’re engaged to other people. Like Ephron’s Sleepless, they agree to meet at the top of the Empire State Building six months later, and the rest is history.

Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001)

Renée Zellweger IMDB

Where to stream: Prime Video

Another movie that starts and ends on New Year’s Eve, Bridget Jones is one of Renée Zellweger’s most memorable—and relatable—roles for a reason. The film’s starting-fresh spirit is infectious, even if Bridget’s apparently deplorable stats (single at 33, for instance) are a bit dated.

Diner (1982)

Kevin Bacon, Steve Guttenberg, Mickey Rourke, Tim Daly and Daniel Stern IMDB

Where to stream: Prime Video

Diner follows a group of friends during the week after Christmas as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve wedding in the late 1950s. Come for a young Kevin Bacon, stay for the holiday shenanigans and moving storylines.