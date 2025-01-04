If Nicholas Galitzine appears more swole than usual, it’s because he’s preparing for his first big action hero role as none other than He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe. Having established himself as Hollywood’s go-to Prince Charming with his turns in Cinderella; Red, White & Royal Blue; and The Idea of You, Galitzine is now bracing for battle as the iconic Mattel doll from the 1980s. “No pressure, I just have to embody the strongest man in the universe,” he jokes to W’s editor at large, Lynn Hirschberg. The blockbuster role arrives after a whirlwind few years for the 30-year-old British actor. In 2024, he became a regular subject of online thirst for his steamy scenes in the period drama Mary & George and his portrayal of The Idea of You’s Hayes Campbell, a Harry Styles–like pop star who falls for an older woman, played by Anne Hathaway. His heartthrob status was further solidified this week when it was announced that he’s the 2025 global brand ambassador for Emporio Armani Fragrance complete with a moody campaign for the house’s Stronger With You Parfum. And with his portrayal of the loin cloth–wearing, Power Sword–wielding muscle man, he might just break the Internet—again.

What was your first thought when you read the script for The Idea of You?

I was immediately taken by it. It had a really fresh perspective on the romance genre. And Annie was someone I'd been wanting to work with for such a long time. I was very lucky that they saw me as Hayes.

In the film, you play the lead singer of a hugely popular boy band. Are you a good dancer?

I’m not a natural dancer. It was terrifying. The rest of the lads in the band are professional dancers, so I always like to point that out.

There were shades of *NSYNC and One Direction to the group.

It was about trying to capture what has existed within the zeitgeist for the last decade or two. One Direction was a reference, but a lot of K-pop bands were references as well. It was mostly about telling a story about a young man who was doing music that was very popular but wasn't necessarily the artistry that he wanted to make.

You used to play sports.

That was my one love. I never acted as a kid. I played rugby union, and at one point I was second best at javelin for my age group. There are no pads or headgear in rugby, and I ended up getting concussed, so I stopped when I was 17. I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life, but, on a whim, I did a play. I was scouted, and this option of becoming an actor was kind of put to me.

What was the first acting job you booked?

It was the first audition I went on, and it was the lead role in this micro-budget indie movie called The Beat Beneath My Feet, with the late Luke Perry. He was sort of a disgraced rock god who took me under his wing. Very far-fetched, but a very sweet story.

Now you’re playing He-Man. What have you been doing to build muscle?

There's been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts. I'm eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I'm doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising. This is the fun part. I will eventually go into what’s called the cutting phase, where I'm going to be starved and so rude to everyone. I can only apologize for the person I'm going to become in a few months’ time.

In Mary & George, you were naked quite a lot.

It’s funny that I had a hundred costumes in that, and yet there was so much naked screen time. But, honestly, it was a joy because getting to step into the mindset of a man who was able to dominate people through seduction, and his body, was incredibly empowering. It was almost intoxicating.

Did you have any cinematic crushes growing up?

Oh god, so many. The first one I can really remember is Jessica Alba. I think it was the Fantastic Four. That was a golden era of those comedy/romance movies that she was in as well.

Do you have a favorite reality show?

I shamefully like Love Island. The U.K. version is the best version. I know the Americans, you guys have your own now, but you got to keep going back to the OG one, which is ours.

What’s your secret skill?

I'm good at wood carving. I like to carve chess pieces. It's very meditative for me. I'm just trying to carve an entire chessboard, basically.

How did you pick up that hobby?

Andrew Garfield's an acting hero of mine. He gave this interview about how he took up carpentry, and it was very therapeutic and helpful to him. There's this notion that the thing that we do for work is so intangible: We do it, and then you don't see the fruits of your labor for another year. Getting to start on something, complete it, and hold it in your hand as a reference of success is really important. I think he makes actual furniture, which is a lot more impressive.

Where was your first kiss?

Under this old tree in the park near where I lived. I initiated it, and I was so nervous. I had looked up how to kiss on Google and practiced on my arm. It was really bad, but luckily she came back to the well, which I kind of needed.

And now people watch you in films and want to kiss like you!

That’s my only goal. Forget all the rest of the accolades!

