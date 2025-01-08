Nicole Kidman is committed to the Babygirl bit. While accepting an award at the National Board of Review Gala last night, Kidman paid homage to one of the more viral scenes from her new A24 erotic thriller.

At the end of her speech, Kidman said “I’m going to raise a glass of milk to all of the baby girls in the room,” as she lifted a cup of white stuff from underneath the podium. The move got quite the reception from the crowd, which included the likes of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Elle Fanning. The volume in the room only grew as Kidman, clad in a black longsleeved gown, gulped the entire drink in a few seconds. “Good girl,” she said in jest as she blew a kiss and exited the stage.

For those yet to see Babygirl (run, don’t walk to your local AMC to do so), Kidman’s lactose stunt references a moment when her character Romy is sent a glass of milk to drink during an event with co-workers. It’s a gift from Samuel, the intern played by Harris Dickinson, who is standing across the room from Kidman’s character. Romy, confused at first, obliges to drink the entire glass of milk as she exchanges looks with Samuel and wipes her mouth clean —just as Kidman did last night. As Samuel walks out, he whispers “Good girl” into Romy’s ear.

The scenario seems outlandish, but Babygirl director Halina Reijn actually explained that a similar scenario happened to her in real life. Reijn, who is also an actor in her native Netherlands, detailed the incident in a recent interview with W.

While situated at a bar for a post-performance drink, Reijn was sent a tall glass of milk from a Belgian actor who she described as “way, way younger” than her. “I drank it, and he just walked out,” she recalled, adding “I thought, ‘How does this guy get the courage?’ I did think it was a very sensual thing to do. And I thought it was very funny.’” Safe to say Samuel’s “Good girl” was added to the script.