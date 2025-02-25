If there’s one thing Nicole Kidman is going to do, it’s work. Fresh off her press run for Halina Reijn’s Babygirl, the actor is starring in another thriller, though this time less erotic and with Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen as her co-star. The film, Holland, is something like a twist on the Stepford Wife trope—in the picture-perfect world of small-town American life, everything is not as idyllic as it seems.

Here’s everything we know about Holland so far:

What is the plot of Holland?

According to a release, Kidman plays Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher, homemaker, and wife to a “community pillar husband,” played by Macfadyen. Set in the picturesque, tulip-filled town of Holland, Michigan, an actual place famed for its Dutch-themed attraction, the story takes a chilling turn when Nancy and her friend (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret that reveals dark secrets about their lives.

Who else is in the Holland cast?

In addition to Kidman, Macfadyen, and Bernal (who recently led boxing mini-series La Máquina), the Holland cast includes young Northern Irish actor Jude Hill (Belfast) as Kidman and Macfadyen’s son.

Though she’s not featured in the trailer, Charli XCX-approved It girl and comedian Rachel Sennott also has a part as a character named Candy Deboer.

Is there a trailer for Holland?

The first trailer for the film dropped on February 25. “I look around myself, and it feels like a dream,” Kidman’s Nancy says. Her Pleasantville-esque life looks to be set sometime in the recent past—and there are windmills, tulips, and lots of Dutch dancing in clogs, as per the actual town of Holland, Michigan’s culture. “It may seem like we have everything all together, but right under the surface, it’s like we’re being strangled,” Nancy continues. Macfadyen’s character seems to have a particularly creepy vibe, but there’s a lightheartedness to the whole mystery. Watch below:

Who directed Holland?

Holland is directed by Mimi Cave. It’s her second feature following 2022 thriller Fresh. That film, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, was another cheeky, twisty thriller about modern dating gone horribly wrong.

A woman of her word, Kidman has worked with 19 female directors over the last eight years since vowing in 2017 to collaborate with one every 18 months. She recently told Time that there’s a double standard for women behind the lens, who have a “pressure to ‘be perfect’ on the first release,” a situation that “can only be changed by actually being in the films of women.”

What’s the Holland release date?

The film will stream on Prime Video on March 27, 2025, after premiering on March 9th at the SXSW Film Festival.