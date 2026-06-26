New York City’s Best 2026 Pride Parties, In Photos
The streets of New York started out June with cheers of “Knicks in five,” but it’s going to end as it always does: with shouts of “gay pride!” The city’s celebration of the LGBTQ+ community is in full swing. While the mood in Washington, D.C. remains a mess, New York’s Mamdani-era “Summer of Immaculate Vibes” has kept the Pride celebrations joyous. So far, this year’s celebrations have brought us performances from the cast of CATS: The Jellical Ball, at least one surprise wedding, guests in designer sheer boxer briefs, and Jojo singing “Leave (Get Out)” on a bar. With Sunday’s Pride Parade set to recognize Dominique Jackson, Peppermint, Bernie Wagenblast, Bowen Yang, and activist group Gays Against Guns as Grand Marhsalls, the celebration is only just beginning. Here, take a look at the best Pride parties so far.
Diesel & Tinder’s Pride Party at BOOM
One of New York City Pride’s great traditions is a pop star coming out to perform two or three songs on the bar at BOOM at The Standard High Line. This year’s party, co-hosted by Diesel and Tinder, brought out TRL icon Jojo. She didn’t just keep the tradition going, but may have set a new bar for vocal performance by belting out her hits “Leave (Get Out)” and “Too Little Too Late.”
The crowd was a mix of designers, nightlife icons, TikTok superstars, RuPaul’s Drag Race alums, and prolific Instagram thirst trap artists. Several, including Jojo, were wearing pieces from Tinder and Diesel’s recent “For Successful Loving” Pride capsule collection, which benefits Outright International.
TikTok’s favorite straight Disney adult couple a Twink and a Redhead (aka Grant Gibb and Ashley Gill).
Clara Perlmutter, Chenoa Jade, and Lexi Wood.
Martin Soto.
Naomi Smalls and Kim Chi.
MNEK, Chenoa Jade, and Desmond Sam.
UGG & QUEER|ART’s Bushwick Bash
Ugg kicked off its yearlong partnership with the LGBTQ+ artist-supporting organization Queer|Art, appropriately, in Bushwick at The Sultan Room. Co-hosted by Miss Benny and Geena Rocero, the night featured performances from from Mthr Trsa, Cherry Jaymes, Eli Scarpati, Fig Regan, Grayson Ellis, Jada Alfred, and buzz band Um, Jennifer? Though it might have been Broadway’s reigning “Grizabella” Chasity Moore, currently starring in CATS: The Jellicle Ball, who stole the show with a performance of “Memories.”
While the sight of a Drag Queen in flats is rare, several Drag performers throughout the night made an exception for a pair of Uggs. Other guests wore “Protect Queer Art” shirts, the latest drop from the Willie Norris-curated The QUEER|ART Tee Shop. This edition designed, as any Drag Race fan should be able to guess, by Megami.
Chasity Moore.
Um, Jennifer?
Ella Emhoff, Shelby Wax, and guests.
Smirnoff: A Celebration of Ballroom
For the second year in a row, Smirnoff invited ballroom icon and former Legendary host Dashaun Wesley to celebrate his community. While last year’s event featured a vogue battle, this year had a runway face-off, with ballroom superstars stomping down the runway for the grand prize of a trip to Chicago Pride. Drake Mr. 7K Garçon ultimately took home the trophy.
Grammy-winning R&B artist Durand Bernarr sat on the judging panel, but after wards took to the runway himself for a joyous 30-minute mini-concert.
Spinelli Kilcollin’s Pride Party
Jewelry brand Spinelli Kilcollin recruited Symone and her House of Avalon compatriots to host their annual Pride party at their Crosby Street boutique.
Fiametta x Unemployed Pride Dinner
Fiametta x Unemployed’s dinner on June 3rd at The Flower Shop wasn’t just a Pride Celebration. It was also a surprise wedding. Couple (and soon-to-be parents) Yesim Ak and Teresa Dilger exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by famed astrologer Chani Nichols. The other headline of the evening? Fiametta’s pride collection, an assortment of 10 necklaces featuring one-of-a-kind gemstones ethically sources from artisanal female miners in Tanzania and Kenya.