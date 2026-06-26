One of New York City Pride’s great traditions is a pop star coming out to perform two or three songs on the bar at BOOM at The Standard High Line. This year’s party, co-hosted by Diesel and Tinder, brought out TRL icon Jojo. She didn’t just keep the tradition going, but may have set a new bar for vocal performance by belting out her hits “Leave (Get Out)” and “Too Little Too Late.”

The crowd was a mix of designers, nightlife icons, TikTok superstars, RuPaul’s Drag Race alums, and prolific Instagram thirst trap artists. Several, including Jojo, were wearing pieces from Tinder and Diesel’s recent “For Successful Loving” Pride capsule collection, which benefits Outright International.