The new Obama Presidential Center, which opens on June 19, announces itself long before you step inside. Rising above Chicago’s Hyde Park and Woodlawn neighborhoods, the museum’s stone-clad tower feels ancient and enduring against the city’s ever-changing skyline, inseparable from the man whose presidency it commemorates. During the design process, former President Barack Obama remained closely involved, even suggesting the tower’s diagonal cuts after looking to the sculptor Constantin Brâncuși for inspiration.

That sense of intentionality extends across the entire campus. Obama challenged the team of architects to design a museum and to create a place that felt joyful—one that belonged as much to the South Side as it did to visitors arriving from around the world. Rather than chasing the next iconic building, the design team set out to make something more lasting: a landmark rooted in its neighborhood that could welcome a global audience.

Courtesy of The Obama Foundation

Every space is designed to encourage participation, whether through conversation, learning, or simply gathering. Accessibility, particularly for the young people of Chicago, sits at the heart of that vision. The Plaza serves as the campus's living room. Anchored by the Forum building, it’s a civic space where neighbors can meet for book clubs, work remotely, read beneath the trees, or simply spend an afternoon together. On the main level of Forum, Tafari’s Kitchen, a restaurant led by Chicago's own chef, Cliff Rome, celebrates the connection between food and community impact. The spot is inspired by the legacy of former White House chef Tafari Campbell, who used everyday, locally sourced ingredients to craft favorites from the Obama and Robinson family cook books.

Tafari’s Kitchen Courtesy of The Obama Foundation

Just to the south is a new branch of the Chicago Public Library, home to a non-circulating reading room filled with books personally selected by Barack and Michelle Obama, alongside music recording studios and big spaces dedicated to creativity and learning.

Chicago Public Library at the Obama Presidential Center Courtesy of The Obama Foundation

The museum tower itself, clad in granite sourced from New Hampshire, continues the dialogue between architecture and language. On its western facade, an illuminated panel displays excerpts from President Obama’s speech marking the 50th anniversary of the Selma marches. The opening words—“You are America”—appear in flowing ligatures, and can be seen through the Nelson Mandela Sky Room, along with one of the highest continuous views of the South Side.

Sky Room Courtesy of The Obama Foundation

As you navigate to the exhibition galleries, a portrait of the Obamas by Njideka Akunyili Crosby greets you. Once you ascend the escalator, you’ll see a monumental work from Julie Mehretu, setting the emotional tone before the exhibitions even begin.

Njideka Akunyili Crosby, The Obamas: Springing Forth, 2026 © Njideka Akunyili Crosby. Courtesy of the artist, Victoria Miro, and David Zwirner. Commissioned by The Obama Presidential Center

Outside, the landscape is treated with the same care as the architecture. Rather than separating the museum from its surroundings, the campus reconnects nearby neighborhoods with Jackson Park off of Lake Michigan. A reimagined Women's Garden, playgrounds, fruit and vegetable gardens, and even a sledding hill acknowledge the rhythms of everyday Chicago life as much as they do formal landscape design. Gathering informed nearly every decision. There are expansive plazas alongside intimate corners, and President Obama even requested a grilling area, recognizing that community often forms around something as simple as sharing a meal. Ecological restoration is woven throughout the site, too. Nearly 1,000 trees representing more than 50 species restore biodiversity while helping manage stormwater across the campus. Even the logs used throughout the playground were salvaged directly from the site itself.

President Obama greets children playing on The Playground at The Obama Presidential Center Courtesy of The Obama Foundation

At the southern edge sits Home Court, a regulation basketball court inspired in part by Michelle Obama's Let's Move! initiative. Like much of the Center, its purpose extends well beyond its primary function. When games aren’t being played, the court transforms into a ballroom, conference venue, or gathering space. The Obama Presidential Center represents an $850 million investment in Chicago's South Side, funded entirely through private donations. But its ambitions extend well beyond its price tag. It positions itself as a long-term investment in the neighborhood that shaped Barack Obama's earliest years as a community organizer and continues to shape the institution's mission today.

Home Court Courtesy of The Obama Foundation

Inside the museum, the Obama presidency becomes one chapter within a much longer American story. Exhibitions place those eight years alongside Reconstruction, slavery, women's suffrage, and the ongoing struggle to expand democracy. Rather than presenting history as a straight line, the galleries embrace its contradictions, reminding visitors that progress often feels like one step forward and two steps back. Walking through the museum is anything but passive. With 28 site-specific artworks and fully ADA-accessible galleries, the experience invites visitors into a conversation about leadership, identity, civic responsibility, and Black American history. There are quieter moments, too. Michelle Obama's wardrobe offers an unexpected intimate lens through which to consider the power of personal style. For fashion lovers, the display alone is worth the visit.

Courtesy of The Obama Foundation

It’s fitting that the Obama Presidential Center opens to the public on Juneteenth. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free—more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued. For generations, Black communities have celebrated Juneteenth as a day of remembrance, resilience, and joy, long before it became a federal holiday. Opening the Center on this day places it within that larger American story.

The museum is about the generations of people, political movements, and acts of courage that made Obama’s presidency possible. On Chicago's South Side, the timing feels especially resonant. The Center opens not only as a place to reflect on history, but as a space where new histories can begin. Standing between Lake Michigan and the South Side, the Obama Presidential Center preserves the past without becoming trapped by it.