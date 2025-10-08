Ocean’s Fourteen is finally moving forward, or George Clooney says. After much anticipation, the actor, who starred in the 2001 original and subsequent follow-ups, as Danny Ocean, hinted that the long-awaited fourth installment is officially in the pipeline.

“We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up,” Clooney told reporters at the New York Film Festival in October 2025. “It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting.”

The Ocean’s trilogy launched in 2001 with Ocean’s Eleven, a reboot of a 1960 film starring Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack friends. It followed Danny Ocean (Clooney) and Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) as they assemble a crew to pull off an elaborate heist of three Las Vegas casinos. Also featured in the film were Julia Roberts (as Danny’s ex-wife) and Matt Damon (a con man named Linus Caldwell). The franchise continued with Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen in 2004 and 2007, respectively. All three were directed be Steven Soderbergh. 2018’s spinoff Ocean’s 8 starred Sandra Bullock as Danny’s sister with a star-studded cast that included Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and Anne Hathaway.

Here, everything to know about Ocean’s Fourteen so far.

Will Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts return?

While Clooney made no confirmations, he indicated that he has been in contact with the original cast, suggesting that they are likely on board for the franchise’s fourth installment.

“Yeah, Brad [Pitt], Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun.”

In early 2025, Variety reported that David Leitch (who worked with Pitt on Bullet Train) was on board to direct.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What is Ocean’s Fourteen about?

Not much is known about the plot of Ocean’s Fourteen. But in 2023 (when the film was first rumored to be in the works), Clooney teased that a script was already in the works.

“We have a really good script for another ‘Ocean’s’ now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script,” he said at the time.

But when asked if the script was specifically for Ocean’s Fourteen, Clooney played coy. “Well… I don’t want to call it that… I mean, the idea is kind of like Going in Style,” he said in reference to Martin Brest’s 1979 heist film.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

What about Margot Robbie’s prequel?

News broke in 2022 that a prequel film centering on Ocean’s parents set in 1960s Monte Carlo was in the works with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling reportedly attached to star. Jay Roach was originally rumored to be the director, but now Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung is linked to the film. Production has been delayed multiple times, and it’s unclear where the project currently stands.